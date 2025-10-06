However, after announcing that filming on season 5 had wrapped last month, Clarkson has now suggested that the show’s fifth outing might not be the last.

Writing in his latest column in The Sun, he said: "It’s likely that the brilliant guys who edit our show will find some nuggets of humour in the mix and that there’ll be some laughs in season five.

"And in the relentless sunshine, the Cotswolds did look fantastic. But at the coalface, it was knackering."

Clarkson continued: "Are we carrying on? Well, we’ve sent the cameras away to give us a break from that side of things for a while.

"But yup. Kaleb’s out there now in his tractor, and after I’ve finished writing this, I’ll be joining him. The show goes on."

Season 5 is expected to feature emotional scenes after Clarkson’s Cotswolds farm was hit by an outbreak of bovine tuberculosis and was forced to go into lockdown and shut up shop for two months.

Bovine tuberculosis is a respiratory disease which is caused by a bacterium, and all infected animals have to be put down.

