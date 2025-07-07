During an interview with The Guardian, the TV presenter was asked whether he'd rather be stuck at his or Jeremy Clarkson's pub, to which he quickly said, "Oh, mine," while providing an insight into one thing that he dislikes about Clarkson's pub.

He told the publication: "It's in Wiltshire. We're heavily armed down here. People queue up at Clarkson's. There's queueing protocol going on, which I don't like. We've had this argument many times."

May went on to explain that the point of the bar in a pub is for it to be "wide and shallow" and not a hatch. He added: "Why would you queue at it? Good bar people know the order in which to serve."

Rounding out the interview, The Guardian asked May who his biggest nemesis is, to which he joked: "Honestly, it’s probably Jeremy Clarkson."

Jeremy Clarkson at The Farmer's Dog pub. Ellis O'Brien/Prime Video

Clarkson launched The Farmer's Dog in 2024, something audiences have been privy to in the latest season of Clarkson's Farm.

"I wanted somewhere where the farmers could go," Clarkson explained of his visions for the pub. "If it's raining on a Tuesday afternoon and they can't work on their farm, they could come and have a pint and meet other farmers."

James May, on the other hand, has been in the pub business for a tad longer, having bought "half a pub" back in 2020 in a village near his home.

May has been vocal about his thoughts on Clarkson's pub in the past, responding to the financial issues that one can run into when running one.

During an interview with The Telegraph, May said at the time: "I gather he [Clarkson] has realised that running a pub is actually quite expensive.

"I just like being able to say I own a pub, even though it sounds a bit naff when a famous person off the telly says that sort of thing."

