Now, back in a biscuit eating brainstorming session, the trio have tried again. May is pretty sure they can just invent a new catchphrase that also works as a show name - Ace Biscuits - while Clarkson ponders whether its name should include a river, much like its new online home.

Alas, there's only so much blue sky thinking that can be done when one remembers there's a website where you can customise your own sunglasses.

Perhaps 'Three Easily Distracted Men' - as per Clarkson's Facebook post - actually should be the name?

The show will launch on the online streaming service in the autumn