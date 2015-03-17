The BBC and BT Sport share coverage rights for the FA Cup, but this is the first time the BBC has bought a complete format from its pay-TV partner.

Balding is just one of a number of broadcasters and pundits who work for both the BBC and BT Sport. Robbie Savage, Ian Wright, Danny Baker, Matt Dawson and Darren Fletcher all have roles on both channels, while BT Sport lead anchor Jake Humphrey left BBC Formula One to front the new broadcaster's domestic football coverage.

Past guests on The Clare Balding Show have included Sir Alex Ferguson, Martina Navratilova, Kevin Pietersen and Jose Mourinho.

The new series will kick off with an interview with diver Tom Daley on Thursday 2nd April on BT Sport 1, with a half-hour version airing a day later on BBC2.

Presenter Balding said, "I'm delighted that The Clare Balding Show will now reach a brand new audience via the BBC following this unprecedented deal. This series provides a rare opportunity for sportsmen and women to reveal their true personalities, away from the pressure of competition."

Balding has already confirmed that she will be scaling down her horse racing duties for Channel 4, and will not be presenting at the Grand National in April.

It was rumoured earlier this year that BT Sport was keen to sign Gary Lineker to front its Champions League coverage from next season. The Match of the Day presenter is one of the BBC's most recognisable sport anchors, but already works for both NBC and al-Jazeera as well.