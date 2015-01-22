Gary Lineker: "talking about football is a lot easier than doing it"
The Match of the Day presenter admits to Graham Norton he's safer behind a desk than in the dugout
Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker says he was never tempted to become a football manager, and admits that talking about football is much easier than doing it.
The former England striker said that he had no regrets spending his Saturdays in the Match of the Day studio rather than on the touchline.
"It’s just a dreadful job and everyone hates you," he said on The Graham Norton Show, broadcast this Friday. "There’s no job security, you’ve got to deal with players, which is difficult – a lot of them are awkward – agents, boardrooms that want to fire you instead of blaming themselves, and every supporter thinks they can do it better than you.
"It’s just a really tough job," he added. "Talking about football is a lot easier than doing it yourself!”
Lineker also admitted he had come in for plenty of stick for his facial hair, which has become a regular talking point online during Match of the Day: “It’s just a mid-life crisis. It divides opinion.”
Gary Lineker joins Sir David Attenborough, Hollywood star Jessica Chastain and supergroup McBusted on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, at 10.35pm on BBC1.