"It’s just a dreadful job and everyone hates you," he said on The Graham Norton Show, broadcast this Friday. "There’s no job security, you’ve got to deal with players, which is difficult – a lot of them are awkward – agents, boardrooms that want to fire you instead of blaming themselves, and every supporter thinks they can do it better than you.

"It’s just a really tough job," he added. "Talking about football is a lot easier than doing it yourself!”

Lineker also admitted he had come in for plenty of stick for his facial hair, which has become a regular talking point online during Match of the Day: “It’s just a mid-life crisis. It divides opinion.”

More like this

Advertisement

Gary Lineker joins Sir David Attenborough, Hollywood star Jessica Chastain and supergroup McBusted on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, at 10.35pm on BBC1.