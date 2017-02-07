However, a Channel 4 spokesperson assures RadioTimes.com that Wiggins is still in the competition and preparing for next Sunday's episode.

“Bradley has received treatment for an injury to his leg but he remains in the competition,” they said.

Wiggins’ injury is one of many to plague the winter sports reality series over the years, with seven celebrities forced to drop out last year alone due to accidents on the slopes. This year, Irish model Vogue Williams was forced to leave the contest before it even began after hurting her knee, and was replaced by model Amy Willerton.

Still, losing Wiggins would be a high price to pay for Channel 4; the cycling champ is the show's highest-profile contestant this year, contributing to higher viewing figures for its launch show compared with the previous run (2.4 million versus 2.3 in 2016).

So it’s fingers crossed that he can keep moving forward without doing himself more damage. Good thing he retired from cycling, eh?

The Jump continues on Channel 4 this Sunday at 7.30pm