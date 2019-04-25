George Shelley

George Shelley in Celebrity Painting Challenge (BBC)

George Shelley is a musician and radio presenter, and was a founding member of the boy band Union J. Last year he appeared in a BBC3 documentary entitled George Shelley: Learning to Grieve, in which he opened up about the loss of his sister.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen in Celebrity Painting Challenge (BBC)

TV personality and decorator Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen is probably best recognised for his role as a "home consultant" on the BBC home makeover programme Changing Rooms. He also appeared as a judge on the ITV reality series Popstar to Operastar.

Jane Seymour

Jane Seymour in Celebrity Painting Challenge (BBC)

Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress Jane Seymour is probably best known for starring in the James Bond film Live and Let Die , The Scarlet Pimpernel, East of Eden and in the US TV series Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman.

More like this

Phil Tufnell

Phil Tufnell in Celebrity Painting Challenge (BBC)

Phil Tufnell is a presenter, TV personality and former professional cricketeer. He's a previous winner of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, and has also appeared on They Think It's All Over, A Question of Sport (on which he's a regular team captain), and Strictly Come Dancing.

Amber Le Bon

Amber Le Bon in Celebrity Painting Challenge (BBC)

Daughter of Duran Duran lead singer Simon Le Bon and model Yasmin Le Bon, Amber Le Bon is a model and presenter, and has appeared in campaigns for various high street brands.

Josie d'Arby

Josie d'Arby in Celebrity Painting Challenge (BBC)

Welsh TV presenter Josie d'Arby has worked on various high-profile BBC and CBBC series and radio shows, including Inside Out, The Steve Wright Show, and BBC Proms in the Park.

Advertisement

The four-part series launches on Thursday 4th April at 8pm on BBC1 and continues every Thursday until 25th April.