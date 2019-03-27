Here's everything you need to know about the series.

What time is Celebrity Painting Challenge on TV?

The four-part series launches on Thursday 4th April at 8pm on BBC1 and continues every Thursday until 25th April.

How does Celebrity Painting Challenge work?

Mariella Frostrup presents the celebrity version of the series that began life as The Big Painting Challenge.

Six celebrity contestants complete various artistic challenges in the hopes of impressing the judges, acclaimed artists Daphne Todd OBE and Lachlan Goudie. Only one person can be crowned the winner.

For the finale, a selection of paintings from the six celebs will be auctioned off, with the proceeds going to charity.

The series kicks off with a life drawing class featuring a (mercifully) pixelated Keith Allen, followed by a three-hour self-portrait challenge. Cricketer Tufnell manages three paintings in that time, although whether he achieves both quality and quantity remains to be seen...

Who are the contestants in Celebrity Painting Challenge?

Contestant Phil Tufnell speaks with Celebrity Painting Challenge presenter Mariella Frostrup (BBC)

The six contestants are Bond actress Jane Seymour, musician and presenter George Shelley, TV personality and decorator Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, cricketer and broadcaster Phil Tufnell, model and DJ Amber Le Bon, and presenter Josie D’Arby.