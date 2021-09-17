Celebrity MasterChef crowns 2021 winner

After a thrilling five weeks, Celebrity MasterChef crowned Kadeena Cox as its 2021 winner.

The gold-medal winning Paralympian beat fellow Celebrity MasterChef 2021 line-up members Megan McKenna and Joe Swash to the title.

Speaking of her brilliant victory, Cox said: “I gave everything I could today. I am absolutely buzzing. This smile is not disappearing from my face for a while.

“I am just proud of myself for doing it. I didn’t change who I was, I learnt along the way but I was still Kadeena right to the end. It has just been a great journey and one that I am never going to forget.”

The thrilling final saw the remaining three finalists present a three-course meal of the highest standard to judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode.

Cox offered a starter of torched salmon marinated in lime juice with caviar, tempura prawn topped with a crab meat mayonnaise, asparagus salad and a Bloody Mary granite.

Her main consisted of French trimmed rack of lamb, Caribbean curried goat pie, roasted carrots, spinach, silver skin onions and a lamb curry sauce.

For dessert, Cox prepared Choux au Craquelin filled with mascarpone whipped cream with a hazelnut praline crumb and tempered chocolate.

Speaking of Cox’s remarkable performance, Wallace said: “What a lovely, lovely final. Today from Kadeena we got very special dishes. It’s not just the quality of Kadeena’s cooking, it’s the originality of the ideas. There is a reason she has a bedroom full of medals, she is a serious competitor.”

Torode added: “So many times during this year’s competition I forgot Kadeena had Multiple Sclerosis and was not only battling for the trophy but had her own personal battle going on. She just never let up, she didn’t stop!

“For me she is a true inspiration. Her food is special, not just because it is technically brilliant but also because it has heart, it’s got soul and it’s got love.”

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.