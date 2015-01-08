But they weren’t to know Katie Hopkins was actually (sort of) becoming Big Brother herself: taking the other contestants to task without them knowing it was her, and choosing two of them to stand for eviction. How long before she’s running Channel 5?

Perez Hilton, Corrie actor Ken Morley and model Chloe Goodman all got a tongue-lashing – but in the process, some worried for the voice of BB himself.

Some others were already looking for silver linings...

No MSN - unless it's a variety of extremely poisonous insects and reptiles, I don't care who's joining Katie Hopkins on Big Brother. — Andy (@AndyCptr) January 8, 2015

I think Celebrity Big Brother should get rid of evictions & just keep the Katie Hopkins' and Perez Hiltons of the world in there permanently — Alex Ellison (@Alex_JN_E) January 8, 2015

And some were looking forward to Katie being forced to be nice to the other candidates as her first “task”.

So Katie Hopkins has to be herself rather than the stupid character she plays (which she was unable to pull off anyway) #cbb — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) January 7, 2015

(But then again who can’t be nice about Cheggers?)

No matter what they feel about her, many won’t be able to stop watching Katie

And if you’re not one of those enjoying the chaos, Gary Lineker has some advice for you.

