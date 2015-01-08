Celebrity Big Brother: Twitter's love-hate relationship with Katie Hopkins
CBB's "wicked witch" has her fair share of detractors online...
Celebrity Big Brother started last night and the first contestant to be revealed was media personality and former Apprentice candidate Katie Hopkins – who proved irresistibly unpopular.
Some predicted problems from the start, with Hopkins booed as she walked towards the house:
But they weren’t to know Katie Hopkins was actually (sort of) becoming Big Brother herself: taking the other contestants to task without them knowing it was her, and choosing two of them to stand for eviction. How long before she’s running Channel 5?
Perez Hilton, Corrie actor Ken Morley and model Chloe Goodman all got a tongue-lashing – but in the process, some worried for the voice of BB himself.
Some others were already looking for silver linings...
No MSN - unless it's a variety of extremely poisonous insects and reptiles, I don't care who's joining Katie Hopkins on Big Brother.
— Andy (@AndyCptr) January 8, 2015
I think Celebrity Big Brother should get rid of evictions & just keep the Katie Hopkins' and Perez Hiltons of the world in there permanently
— Alex Ellison (@Alex_JN_E) January 8, 2015
And some were looking forward to Katie being forced to be nice to the other candidates as her first “task”.
So Katie Hopkins has to be herself rather than the stupid character she plays (which she was unable to pull off anyway) #cbb
— Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) January 7, 2015
(But then again who can’t be nice about Cheggers?)
No matter what they feel about her, many won’t be able to stop watching Katie
And if you’re not one of those enjoying the chaos, Gary Lineker has some advice for you.
