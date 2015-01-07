Twitter: @keithchegwin

Famous, why? For entertaining the UK on and off screen for decades

Bio: Born in Liverpool, the young Cheggers started his career as a variety performer in North Wales, moving to London to try out acting, music and radio before finding his true calling as the presenter of kids' TV classics including Multi-Coloured Swap Shop, Cheggers Plays Pop and Saturday Superstore.

More like this

Cheggers' career stalled for a while in the 90s until he gave up alcohol, after which he spent seven years working at GMTV.

The thoroughly likeable Cheg-ster is already the bookies’ favourite to win the series and will presumably get some sympathy votes for having to spend his 58th birthday ensconced with Katie Hopkins, Perez Hilton and a smattering of reality TV stars.

In any case, he’s not letting the pressure get to him: “If it goes wrong then it's not my fault, they booked me,” he says.

“I don't get worried about anything and I think that is because of my past. I have had bad and good things happen and it has been a bit of a roller-coaster ride, so when you get to something like this you think of it as an enjoyable challenge.”

Then... appearing with Noel Edmonds and Maggie Philbin on Multi-Coloured Swap Shop

Advertisement

Now... cutting a wintry rug on ITV's Dancing on Ice

And vote for your favourite ever Celebrity Big Brother contestant in CBB Champion