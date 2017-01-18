The flying effect was achieved by filming the contestants (not including a few key figures such as Sir Bradley Wiggins and Gareth Thomas) on wires against a green screen, with the Alps footage filmed by drone camera, all backed by the stirring tones of Westlife’s Flying Without Wings – probably a talent a few of the celebs will wish they’d already developed once they start heading down the slopes.

The advert will begin airing on Channel 4 from tonight at just before 7pm, but for now we can still enjoy the sight of The Jump contestants actually managing to stay in the air. We could jump for joy.

Advertisement

The Jump will return to Channel 4 on the 5th February