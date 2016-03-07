Six of the original line-up were forced out of the show, with injuries ranging from ruptured ligaments to dislocated shoulders. Former Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle meanwhile needed surgery to fuse fractured vertebrae in her neck after a fall in training.

A review of safety procedures was ordered just two weeks in to The Jump's run, the channel itself admitting it was “in light of the number of injuries this year”.

But, following the series finale last night – which saw former rugby pro Ben Cohen scoop the win – Ofcom has said it won't investigate the programme over the number of injuries sustained.

“We received a number of complaints about the welfare of the participants in this programme themed around winter sports, but won’t be taking them forward for investigation," a spokesperson told RadioTimes.com.

“We noted that all the participants in The Jump were consenting adults and were aware of the potential risk of injury when they decided to take part.”

The regulator has no rule requiring broadcasters to ensure the physical welfare of adults in programming, and it's deemed Channel 4 applied generally accepted standards.

As for the future of the show, insiders told us discussions are yet to begin regarding a fourth outing, with bosses looking to take a breath after this series before deciding what's next.