However, only one could emerge victorious and take the crown from reigning champ Viggo Venn.

After much anticipation, Amanda Holden's golden buzzer act Sydnie Christmas was revealed as the winner of Britain's Got Talent 2024!

Sydnie Christmas. Thames

She was met with applause from the audience, along with congratulations from judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Bruno Tonioli and Amanda Holden.

More like this

Britain's Got Talent champions don't just get to take home bragging rights, either. Along with the title of Britain's Got Talent 2024 winner, Sydnie will bank a life-changing cash prize of £250,000, as well as the chance to perform at the Royal Variety Performance.

Fans were quick to express their excitement on X following Sydnie's win, with many pointing out that she is the first solo female act without a dog to ever win the contest.

"A woman has never won this show unless she's had a dog by her side… Sydnie Christmas deserves to win #BGT," one fan wrote.

Another fan posted: "Sydnie Christmas is phenomenal. Glad she won. A phenomenal singer. She’s got an incredible career ahead of her. Can’t wait to see what happens to her next!"

Appearing on This Morning today (3rd June), Sydnie was asked whether she remembers the moment she was crowned winner.

She responded: "Not really! I just remember shutting my eyes and then just punching the air, like I’d scored a try at a rugby match. I just couldn't believe my life."

She added that she "can't wait" to perform at the Royal Variety Performance for King Charles, and said: "I’m just so thankful that everyone has seen something in me."

Read more:

If you're feeling inspired by last night's win, you could be the next BGT champ, with applications for the next season now open!

You can apply for season 18 either in person, via video or WhatsApp, or you can nominate someone you know!

"With all these ways to apply, there'll be no stopping you," the application reads.

"So, head to our applications site now, and hopefully we'll be seeing you on the next series! Good luck!"

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Britain's Got Talent is available to watch on catch-up on ITX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.