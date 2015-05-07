So you’ll be able to get to know their names, a bit about each one and, given this year’s time-warping theme, see if there’s anyone familiar from previous series.

It will, of course, also give us a chance to make snap judgments (who us?!) before they’ve even entered the house, although when it comes to our time to vote the housemates out, Bit on the Side host Rylan Clark has a word of advice: “Don’t vote out people for being opinionated because otherwise you’re going to have a boring series – that is all I would say!”

The show’s main host Emma Willis adds: “It is a tricky one because I want to see nice people win. However, you need interesting characters even if they’re annoying, and unless you give them time you never know what else they might be. There are a few surprises that the public has given us, but for the most part they get it right!”

More like this

Read more:

See Big Brother this Tuesday 9:00pm on Channel 5

Advertisement

Plus, check out the new-look Big Brother house