Big Brother to reveal contestants before they enter the house
Brand new twist gives viewers time to get to know the new BB faces before they enter this year’s ‘Timebomb’ themed competition
For its next series, Big Brother is doing things a little differently. For the first time ever viewers will meet the new batch of housemates before they go into the house.
This Sunday 10th May at 00.01am – be sure to set your alarms, ok? – the new housemates will be revealed on @BBUK and bigbrother.channel5.com, two whole days before the show starts on Tuesday 12th May at 9pm.
So you’ll be able to get to know their names, a bit about each one and, given this year’s time-warping theme, see if there’s anyone familiar from previous series.
It will, of course, also give us a chance to make snap judgments (who us?!) before they’ve even entered the house, although when it comes to our time to vote the housemates out, Bit on the Side host Rylan Clark has a word of advice: “Don’t vote out people for being opinionated because otherwise you’re going to have a boring series – that is all I would say!”
The show’s main host Emma Willis adds: “It is a tricky one because I want to see nice people win. However, you need interesting characters even if they’re annoying, and unless you give them time you never know what else they might be. There are a few surprises that the public has given us, but for the most part they get it right!”
See Big Brother this Tuesday 9:00pm on Channel 5