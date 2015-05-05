The theme suggests we'll get callbacks to previous series, whether in the form of familiar housemates, tasks or perhaps even classic Big Brother diary rooms, given we've yet to get a glimpse of this year's.

Rylan admits that messing with time in the BB house could really affect the contestants, since it's the only thing they can usually count on.

"Even though you don’t have a clock, you wake up in the morning and it’s light, you know that you are going to be doing whatever for the rest of the day, then you go to bed and you wake up again. That is the only thing that keeps you sane in that house."

While we wait to see how it all unfolds (kicking off Tuesday 9:00pm on Channel 5) here's a look at the new decor:

