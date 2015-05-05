Big Brother house oozes retro style for 'Timebomb' series
The new BB house has the "bubble" feeling but is "still stylish" promises Bit On the Side's Rylan Clark as we get a peek inside
'Timebomb' is the name of the game for this series of Big Brother, with the promise of tasks involving housemates past, present and future. Fittingly, the house offers a mish-mash of styles, summed up by Bit On the Side host Rylan:
"The house is very 1960s style, but it’s very modern as well. It is a take on 1960s modern glamour but for 2015. The ‘bubble’ feeling of Big Brother but still stylish." Host Emma Willis concurs: "It is glamorous, sophisticated and Mad Men-esque."
The theme suggests we'll get callbacks to previous series, whether in the form of familiar housemates, tasks or perhaps even classic Big Brother diary rooms, given we've yet to get a glimpse of this year's.
Rylan admits that messing with time in the BB house could really affect the contestants, since it's the only thing they can usually count on.
"Even though you don’t have a clock, you wake up in the morning and it’s light, you know that you are going to be doing whatever for the rest of the day, then you go to bed and you wake up again. That is the only thing that keeps you sane in that house."
While we wait to see how it all unfolds (kicking off Tuesday 9:00pm on Channel 5) here's a look at the new decor:
