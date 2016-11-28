The nominees will be announced live on BBC1 from 7pm, with Gabby Logan set to reveal the names in what's set to be a fiercely contested Olympic year.

Andy Murray won Sports Personality last year and in 2013, with Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton winning in 2014.

Murray is hot favourite to lift the camera trophy again this year, having become Wimbledon, US Open and Olympic champion in 2016, as well as finishing the year as tennis's world number one.

However, there is also likely to be a strong contingent of Team GB Olympians and Paralympians following unprecedented success in Rio 2016 – with cyclists Laura and Jason Kenny, Mo Farah and Max Whitlock all expected to make the shortlist.

Sports Personality of the Year 2016 will be broadcast live from Birmingham's Gentine Arena on 18 December on BBC1. Viewers will only be able to vote for their favourite athlete on the night, by phone or online.

Logan will co-host the night along with Gary Lineker and Clare Balding, with a host of sports stars set to be in attendance.

However, Murray has already confirmed that he will be unable to attend the event in person, saying that he has had to delay his winter training in order to attend his father's wedding.

Watch the announcement of BBC Sports Personality of the Year shortlist from 7pm on BBC1.