Bafta TV Awards 2019: winners in full
Full list of Bafta Television Awards winners at Sunday night's prestigious ceremony
Published: Monday, 13 May 2019 at 10:12 am
The Bafta TV Awards 2019 are set to be extremely competitive after a year of fantastic television. Will Killing Eve sweep the board? Will there be victory for Benedict Cumberbatch or Hugh Grant? Will Netflix win a gong for Black Mirror: Bandersnatch?
Here's the winners' list in full:
Bafta TV Awards winners 2019
Mini-Series
- WINNER: Patrick Melrose, Sky Atlantic
- A Very English Scandal, BBC1
- Kiri, Channel 4
- Mrs Wilson, BBC1
Comedy Entertainment Programme
- WINNER: A League of their Own, Sky One
- The Big Narstie Show, Channel 4
- The Last Leg, Channel 4
- Would I Lie to You?, BBC One
Supporting actor
- WINNER: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal, BBC1
- Alex Jennings, Unforgotten, ITV
- Kim Bodnia, Killing Eve, BBC1
- Stephen Graham, Save Me, Sky Atlantic
International
- WINNER: Succession, Sky Atlantic
- 54 Hours: The Gladbeck Hostage Crisis, BBC4
- The Handmaid's Tale, Channel 4
- Reporting Trump's First Year: The Fourth Estate (Storyville), BBC2
Live Event
- WINNER: Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, BBC1
- Open Heart Surgery: Live, Channel 5
- The Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, BBC1
- Stand Up to Cancer, Channel 4
Factual Series
- WINNER: Louis Theroux's Altered States, BBC2
- 24 Hours in A&E, Channel 4
- Life and Death Row: The Mass Execution, BBC3
- Prison, Channel 4
Current Affairs
- WINNER: Myanmar's Killing Fields (Dispatches), Channel 4
- Football's Wall of Silence (Al Jazeera Investigations), Al Jazeera English
- Iran Unveiled: Taking on the Ayatollas (Exposure), ITV
- Massacre at Ballymurphy, Channel 4
Short Form Programme
- WINNER: Missed Call, Real Stories
- Bovril Pam (Snatches from Women's Lives), BBC4
- The Mind of Herbert Clunkerdunk, BBC iPlayer
- Wonderdate, BBC iPlayer
Single Drama
- WINNER: Killed By My Debt, BBC3
- Black Mirror – Bandersnatch, Netflix
- Care, BBC1
- On the Edge – Through the Gates, Channel 4
Single Documentary
- WINNER: Gun No. 6, BBC2
- Driven: The Billy Monger Story, BBC3
- My Dad, the Peace Deal and Me, BBC1
- School for Stammerers, ITV
(Single Documentary is given in honour of Robert Flaherty)
News Coverage
- WINNER: Cambridge Analytica Uncovered, Channel 4
- Bullying and Harassment in the House of Commons, Newsnight, BBC2
- Good Morning Britain: On a Knife Edge, ITV
- Good Morning Britain: Thomas Markle Exclusive, ITV
Features
- WINNER: Who Do You Think You Are?, BBC1
- Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip, ITV
- The Great British Bake Off, Channel 4
- Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, BBC2
Supporting actress
- WINNER: Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve, BBC1
- Billie Piper, Collateral, BBC2
- Keeley Hawes, Mrs Wilson, BBC1
- Monica Dolan, A Very English Scandal, BBC1
Entertainment Programme
- WINNER: Britain's Got Talent, ITV
- Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, ITV
- Michael McIntyre's Big Show, BBC1
- Strictly Come Dancing, BBC1
(Entertainment Programme is given in honour of Lew Grade)
Specialist Factual
- WINNER: Suffragettes with Lucy Worsley, BBC1
- Bros: After the Screaming Stops, BBC4
- Grayson Perry: Rites of Passage, Channel 4
- Superkids: Breaking Away from Care, Channel 4
(Specialist Factual is given in honour of Huw Wheldon)
Male Performance in a Comedy Programme
- WINNER: Steve Pemberton, Inside No. 9, BBC2
- Alex Macqueen, Sally4Ever, Sky Atlantic
- Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats, Channel 4
- Peter Mullan, Mum, BBC2
Special Award
Nicola Shindler
Reality & Constructed Factual
- WINNER: I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, ITV
- Dragons' Den, BBC2
- Old People's Home for 4 Year Olds, Channel 4
- The Real Full Monty: Ladies' Night, ITV
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
- WINNER: Jessica Hynes, There She Goes, BBC4
- Daisy May Cooper, This Country, BBC3
- Julia Davis, Sally4Ever, Sky Atlantic
- Lesley Manville, The Money Men, BBC2
Soap & Continuing Drama
- WINNER: EastEnders, BBC1
- Casualty, BBC1
- Coronation Street, ITV
- Hollyoaks, Channel 4
Sport
- WINNER: 2018 World Cup Quarter Final: England v Sweden, BBC1
- 2018 Six Nations: Scotland v England, BBC1
- England's Test Cricket, Sky Sports Cricket
- Winter Olympics, BBC2
Scripted Comedy
- WINNER: Sally4Ever, Sky Atlantic
- Derry Girls, Channel 4
- Mum, BBC2
- Stath Lets Flats, Channel 4
Virgin Media's Must-See Moment (voted for by the public)
- WINNER: Bodyguard – The bomb during Julia Montague's speech
- Coronation Street – Gail's monologue on the suicide of Aidan Connor
- Doctor Who – Rosa Parks, the Doctor and her companions make sure historical moments remain
- Killing Eve – Eve stabs Villanelle
- Peter Kay's Car Share – The Finale
- Queer Eye – Tom completes his transformation
Entertainment Performance
- WINNER: Lee Mack, Would I Lie To You?, BBC1
- Anthony McPartlin & Declan Donnelly, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, ITV
- David Mitchell, Would I Lie To You?, BBC1
- Rachel Parris, The Mash Report, BBC2
Drama Series
- WINNER: Killing Eve, BBC1
- Bodyguard, BBC1
- Informer, BBC1
- Save Me, Sky Atlantic
Bafta Fellowship
Joan Bakewell
Leading Actor
- WINNER: Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose, Sky Atlantic
- Chance Perdomo, Killed By My Debt, BBC3
- Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal, BBC1
- Lucian Msamati, Kiri, Channel 4
Leading Actress
- WINNER: Jodie Comer, Killing Eve, BBC1
- Keeley Hawes, Bodyguard, BBC1
- Ruth Wilson, Mrs Wilson, BBC1
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve, BBC1
British Academy Television Craft Awards: nominations and winners
The Bafta Craft Awards took place a fortnight before the main ceremony, on 28th April. Here are the nominees and winners in full...
Breakthrough Talent
- WINNER: Akemnji Ndifornyen, Composer, Producer and Writer, Famalam, BBC3
- Dawn Shadforth, Director, Trust, BBC2
- George Christou, Witer, Through the Gates (On the Edge), Channel 4
- Lizzie Kempton, Director, Manchester Bomb: Our Story, BBC3
Costume Design
- WINNER: Suzanne Cave, A Very English Scandal, BBC1
- Charlotte Holdich, The Long Song, BBC1
- Marianne Agertoft, The City and The City, BBC2
- Phoebe de Gaye, Killing Eve, BBC1
Director: Factual
- WINNER: Ben Anthony, Grenfell, BBC1
- David Soutar, Bros: After the Screaming Stops, BBC4
- James Rogan, Stephen: The Murder that Changed a Nation, BBC1
- Paddy Wivell, Prison, Channel 4
Director: Fiction
- WINNER: Stephen Frears, A Very English Scandal, BBC1
- Harry Bradbeer, Killing Eve (Episode 1), BBC1
- Mahalia Belo, The Long Song, BBC1
- Thomas Vincent, Bodyguard (Episode 1), BBC1
Director: Multi-Camera
- WINNER: Barbara Wiltshire, Inside No.9 Live, BBC2
- Bridget Caldwell, The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance, BBC1
- Julia Knowles, Helen Scott, Simon Staffurth, The Royal Wedding: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle, BBC1
- Liz Clare, The Voice UK, ITV
Editing: Factual
- WINNER: Will Gilbey, Bros: After The Screaming Stops, BBC4
- Ben Brown, Grenfell, BBC1
- Emma Lysaght, Louis Theroux: Altered States (Choosing Death), BBC2
- Matt Lowe, Drowning In Plastic, BBC1
Editing: Fiction
- WINNER: Pia Di Ciaula, A Very English Scandal, BBC1
- Gary Dollner, Killing Eve (Episode 1), BBC1
- Steve Singleton, Bodyguard (Episode 1), BBC1
- Tony Kearns, Bandersnatch (Black Mirror), Netflix
Entertainment Craft Team
- WINNER: Nigel Catmur, David Cole, Kate Dawkins, Kevin Duff – The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance, BBC1
- Dave Davey, David Tench, Dominic Tolfts, Kevin Duff –The Voice UK, ITV
- Lisa Armstrong, Jason Gilkison, Mark Kenyon, Richard Sillitto – Strictly Come Dancing, BBC1
- Tim Telling, Tom Neenan, Steve Andrews, Ben Blease – The Mash Report, BBC2
Make Up & Hair Design
- WINNER: Vickie Lang, Vanity Fair, ITV
- Daniel Phillips, A Very English Scandal, BBC1
- Konnie Daniel, Mrs Wilson, BBC1
- Nicole Stafford, The Little Drummer Girl, BBC1
Original Music
- WINNER: David Holmes and Keefus Ciancia, Killing Eve, BBC1
- Cho Young-Wuk, The Little Drummer Girl, BBC1
- Murray Gold, A Very English Scandal, BBC1
- Hauschka, Patrick Melrose, Sky Atlantic
Photography: Factual
- WINNER: Lindsay Mccrae, Dynasties: Emperor, BBC1
- Alastair McCormick, Peter Keith, Ryan Atkinson – Earth’s Natural Wonders: Surviving Against The Odds, BBC1
- Jaimie Gramston, Michael Palin In North Korea, Channel 5
- Stuart Bernard, The Mighty Redcar, BBC2
Photography & Lighting: Fiction
- WINNER: Woo-Hyung Kim, The Little Drummer Girl, BBC1
- Balazs Bolygo, Collateral, BBC2
- James Friend, Patrick Melrose, Sky Atlantic
- Julian Court, Killing Eve (Episode 7), BBC1
Production Design
- WINNER: Helen Scott, A Very English Scandal, BBC1
- Kristian Milsted, Killing Eve, BBC1
- Maria Djurkovic and Tatiana Macdonald, The Little Drummer Girl, BBC1
- Tom Burton, Patrick Melrose, Sky Atlantic
Sound: Factual
- WINNER: Sound Team, Later Live…With Jools Holland, BBC2
- Doug Dreger, Rowan Jennings – Michael Palin In North Korea, Channel 5
- Kate Davis, Steve Onopa, Mark Simms – Amy Winehouse: Back To Black (Classic Albums), BBC2
- Tim Owens, Graham Wild, Kate Hopkins – Dynasties: Chimpanzees, BBC1
Sound: Fiction
- WINNER: Sound Team, Killing Eve, BBC1
- Sound Team, A Very English Scandal, BBC1
- Sound Team, The Little Drummer Girl, BBC1
- Simon Farmer, Dan Johnson and Marc Lawes, Bodyguard, BBC1
Special, Visual & Graphic Effects
- WINNER: Adam McInnes, John Smith, Kevin Horsewood – Troy: Fall Of A City, BBC1
- Duncan Malcolm, Jean-Clement Soret, Clayton Mcdermott – Bandersnatch (Black Mirror), Neflix
- Kent Houston, Freefolk, Asa Shoul – The Alienist (Episode 1), Netflix
- Simon Frame, Martin Oberlander, Adam Inglis – Britannia, Sky Atlantic
Titles & Graphic Identity
- WINNER: Alan Smith, Mark Roalfe – The 2018 Winter Olympics, BBC1
- Allison Brownmoore, Anthony Brownmoore, Joe Nowacki – Take Your Pills, Netflix
- Matt Willey, Killing Eve, BBC1
- Steve Small, Kristian Andrews, Nikki Kefford-White – Black Earth Rising, BBC2
Writer: Comedy
- WINNER: Daisy May Cooper, Charlie Cooper – This Country, BBC3
- Peter Kay, Sian Gibson, Paul Coleman – Peter Kay’s Car Share: The Finale, BBC1
- Stefan Golaszewski – Mum, BBC2
- Writing Team, Cunk On Britain, BBC2
Writer: Drama
- WINNER: David Nicholls, Patrick Melrose, Sky Atlantic
- Lennie James, Save Me, Sky Atlantic
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Killing Eve, BBC1
- Russell T. Davies, A Very English Scandal, BBC1
