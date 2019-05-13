The Bafta TV Awards 2019 are set to be extremely competitive after a year of fantastic television. Will Killing Eve sweep the board? Will there be victory for Benedict Cumberbatch or Hugh Grant? Will Netflix win a gong for Black Mirror: Bandersnatch?

Here's the winners' list in full:

Bafta TV Awards winners 2019

Mini-Series

  • WINNER: Patrick Melrose, Sky Atlantic
  • A Very English Scandal, BBC1
  • Kiri, Channel 4
  • Mrs Wilson, BBC1

Comedy Entertainment Programme

  • WINNER: A League of their Own, Sky One
  • The Big Narstie Show, Channel 4
  • The Last Leg, Channel 4
  • Would I Lie to You?, BBC One

Supporting actor

  • WINNER: Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal, BBC1
  • Alex Jennings, Unforgotten, ITV
  • Kim Bodnia, Killing Eve, BBC1
  • Stephen Graham, Save Me, Sky Atlantic

International

  • WINNER: Succession, Sky Atlantic
  • 54 Hours: The Gladbeck Hostage Crisis, BBC4
  • The Handmaid's Tale, Channel 4
  • Reporting Trump's First Year: The Fourth Estate (Storyville), BBC2

Live Event

  • WINNER: Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, BBC1
  • Open Heart Surgery: Live, Channel 5
  • The Royal Wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, BBC1
  • Stand Up to Cancer, Channel 4

Factual Series

  • WINNER: Louis Theroux's Altered States, BBC2
  • 24 Hours in A&E, Channel 4
  • Life and Death Row: The Mass Execution, BBC3
  • Prison, Channel 4

Current Affairs

  • WINNER: Myanmar's Killing Fields (Dispatches), Channel 4
  • Football's Wall of Silence (Al Jazeera Investigations), Al Jazeera English
  • Iran Unveiled: Taking on the Ayatollas (Exposure), ITV
  • Massacre at Ballymurphy, Channel 4

Short Form Programme

  • WINNER: Missed Call, Real Stories
  • Bovril Pam (Snatches from Women's Lives), BBC4
  • The Mind of Herbert Clunkerdunk, BBC iPlayer
  • Wonderdate, BBC iPlayer

Single Drama

  • WINNER: Killed By My Debt, BBC3
  • Black Mirror – Bandersnatch, Netflix
  • Care, BBC1
  • On the Edge – Through the Gates, Channel 4

Single Documentary

  • WINNER: Gun No. 6, BBC2
  • Driven: The Billy Monger Story, BBC3
  • My Dad, the Peace Deal and Me, BBC1
  • School for Stammerers, ITV

(Single Documentary is given in honour of Robert Flaherty)

News Coverage

  • WINNER: Cambridge Analytica Uncovered, Channel 4
  • Bullying and Harassment in the House of Commons, Newsnight, BBC2
  • Good Morning Britain: On a Knife Edge, ITV
  • Good Morning Britain: Thomas Markle Exclusive, ITV

Features

  • WINNER: Who Do You Think You Are?, BBC1
  • Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip, ITV
  • The Great British Bake Off, Channel 4
  • Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, BBC2

Supporting actress

  • WINNER: Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve, BBC1
  • Billie Piper, Collateral, BBC2
  • Keeley Hawes, Mrs Wilson, BBC1
  • Monica Dolan, A Very English Scandal, BBC1

Entertainment Programme

  • WINNER: Britain's Got Talent, ITV
  • Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, ITV
  • Michael McIntyre's Big Show, BBC1
  • Strictly Come Dancing, BBC1

(Entertainment Programme is given in honour of Lew Grade)

Specialist Factual

  • WINNER: Suffragettes with Lucy Worsley, BBC1
  • Bros: After the Screaming Stops, BBC4
  • Grayson Perry: Rites of Passage, Channel 4
  • Superkids: Breaking Away from Care, Channel 4

(Specialist Factual is given in honour of Huw Wheldon)

Male Performance in a Comedy Programme

  • WINNER: Steve Pemberton, Inside No. 9, BBC2
  • Alex Macqueen, Sally4Ever, Sky Atlantic
  • Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats, Channel 4
  • Peter Mullan, Mum, BBC2

Special Award

Nicola Shindler

Reality & Constructed Factual

  • WINNER: I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, ITV
  • Dragons' Den, BBC2
  • Old People's Home for 4 Year Olds, Channel 4
  • The Real Full Monty: Ladies' Night, ITV

Female Performance in a Comedy Programme

  • WINNER: Jessica Hynes, There She Goes, BBC4
  • Daisy May Cooper, This Country, BBC3
  • Julia Davis, Sally4Ever, Sky Atlantic
  • Lesley Manville, The Money Men, BBC2

Soap & Continuing Drama

  • WINNER: EastEnders, BBC1
  • Casualty, BBC1
  • Coronation Street, ITV
  • Hollyoaks, Channel 4

Sport

  • WINNER: 2018 World Cup Quarter Final: England v Sweden, BBC1
  • 2018 Six Nations: Scotland v England, BBC1
  • England's Test Cricket, Sky Sports Cricket
  • Winter Olympics, BBC2

Scripted Comedy

  • WINNER: Sally4Ever, Sky Atlantic
  • Derry Girls, Channel 4
  • Mum, BBC2
  • Stath Lets Flats, Channel 4

Virgin Media's Must-See Moment (voted for by the public)

  • WINNER: Bodyguard – The bomb during Julia Montague's speech
  • Coronation Street – Gail's monologue on the suicide of Aidan Connor
  • Doctor Who – Rosa Parks, the Doctor and her companions make sure historical moments remain
  • Killing Eve – Eve stabs Villanelle
  • Peter Kay's Car Share – The Finale
  • Queer Eye – Tom completes his transformation

Entertainment Performance

  • WINNER: Lee Mack, Would I Lie To You?, BBC1
  • Anthony McPartlin & Declan Donnelly, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, ITV
  • David Mitchell, Would I Lie To You?, BBC1
  • Rachel Parris, The Mash Report, BBC2

Drama Series

  • WINNER: Killing Eve, BBC1
  • Bodyguard, BBC1
  • Informer, BBC1
  • Save Me, Sky Atlantic

Bafta Fellowship

Joan Bakewell

Leading Actor

  • WINNER: Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose, Sky Atlantic
  • Chance Perdomo, Killed By My Debt, BBC3
  • Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal, BBC1
  • Lucian Msamati, Kiri, Channel 4

Leading Actress

  • WINNER: Jodie Comer, Killing Eve, BBC1
  • Keeley Hawes, Bodyguard, BBC1
  • Ruth Wilson, Mrs Wilson, BBC1
  • Sandra Oh, Killing Eve, BBC1

British Academy Television Craft Awards: nominations and winners

The Bafta Craft Awards took place a fortnight before the main ceremony, on 28th April. Here are the nominees and winners in full...

Breakthrough Talent

  • WINNER: Akemnji Ndifornyen, Composer, Producer and Writer, Famalam, BBC3
  • Dawn Shadforth, Director, Trust, BBC2
  • George Christou, Witer, Through the Gates (On the Edge), Channel 4
  • Lizzie Kempton, Director, Manchester Bomb: Our Story, BBC3

Costume Design

  • WINNER: Suzanne Cave, A Very English Scandal, BBC1
  • Charlotte Holdich, The Long Song, BBC1
  • Marianne Agertoft, The City and The City, BBC2
  • Phoebe de Gaye, Killing Eve, BBC1

Director: Factual

  • WINNER: Ben Anthony, Grenfell, BBC1
  • David Soutar, Bros: After the Screaming Stops, BBC4
  • James Rogan, Stephen: The Murder that Changed a Nation, BBC1
  • Paddy Wivell, Prison, Channel 4

Director: Fiction

  • WINNER: Stephen Frears, A Very English Scandal, BBC1
  • Harry Bradbeer, Killing Eve (Episode 1), BBC1
  • Mahalia Belo, The Long Song, BBC1
  • Thomas Vincent, Bodyguard (Episode 1), BBC1

Director: Multi-Camera

  • WINNER: Barbara Wiltshire, Inside No.9 Live, BBC2
  • Bridget Caldwell, The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance, BBC1
  • Julia Knowles, Helen Scott, Simon Staffurth, The Royal Wedding: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle, BBC1
  • Liz Clare, The Voice UK, ITV

Editing: Factual

  • WINNER: Will Gilbey, Bros: After The Screaming Stops, BBC4
  • Ben Brown, Grenfell, BBC1
  • Emma Lysaght, Louis Theroux: Altered States (Choosing Death), BBC2
  • Matt Lowe, Drowning In Plastic, BBC1

Editing: Fiction

  • WINNER: Pia Di Ciaula, A Very English Scandal, BBC1
  • Gary Dollner, Killing Eve (Episode 1), BBC1
  • Steve Singleton, Bodyguard (Episode 1), BBC1
  • Tony Kearns, Bandersnatch (Black Mirror), Netflix

Entertainment Craft Team

  • WINNER: Nigel Catmur, David Cole, Kate Dawkins, Kevin Duff – The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance, BBC1
  • Dave Davey, David Tench, Dominic Tolfts, Kevin Duff –The Voice UK, ITV
  • Lisa Armstrong, Jason Gilkison, Mark Kenyon, Richard Sillitto – Strictly Come Dancing, BBC1
  • Tim Telling, Tom Neenan, Steve Andrews, Ben Blease – The Mash Report, BBC2

Make Up & Hair Design

  • WINNER: Vickie Lang, Vanity Fair, ITV
  • Daniel Phillips, A Very English Scandal, BBC1
  • Konnie Daniel, Mrs Wilson, BBC1
  • Nicole Stafford, The Little Drummer Girl, BBC1

Original Music

  • WINNER: David Holmes and Keefus Ciancia, Killing Eve, BBC1
  • Cho Young-Wuk, The Little Drummer Girl, BBC1
  • Murray Gold, A Very English Scandal, BBC1
  • Hauschka, Patrick Melrose, Sky Atlantic

Photography: Factual

  • WINNER: Lindsay Mccrae, Dynasties: Emperor, BBC1
  • Alastair McCormick, Peter Keith, Ryan Atkinson – Earth’s Natural Wonders: Surviving Against The Odds, BBC1
  • Jaimie Gramston, Michael Palin In North Korea, Channel 5
  • Stuart Bernard, The Mighty Redcar, BBC2

Photography & Lighting: Fiction

  • WINNER: Woo-Hyung Kim, The Little Drummer Girl, BBC1
  • Balazs Bolygo, Collateral, BBC2
  • James Friend, Patrick Melrose, Sky Atlantic
  • Julian Court, Killing Eve (Episode 7), BBC1

Production Design

  • WINNER: Helen Scott, A Very English Scandal, BBC1
  • Kristian Milsted, Killing Eve, BBC1
  • Maria Djurkovic and Tatiana Macdonald, The Little Drummer Girl, BBC1
  • Tom Burton, Patrick Melrose, Sky Atlantic

Sound: Factual

  • WINNER: Sound Team, Later Live…With Jools Holland, BBC2
  • Doug Dreger, Rowan Jennings – Michael Palin In North Korea, Channel 5
  • Kate Davis, Steve Onopa, Mark Simms – Amy Winehouse: Back To Black (Classic Albums), BBC2
  • Tim Owens, Graham Wild, Kate Hopkins – Dynasties: Chimpanzees, BBC1

Sound: Fiction

  • WINNER: Sound Team, Killing Eve, BBC1
  • Sound Team, A Very English Scandal, BBC1
  • Sound Team, The Little Drummer Girl, BBC1
  • Simon Farmer, Dan Johnson and Marc Lawes, Bodyguard, BBC1

Special, Visual & Graphic Effects

  • WINNER: Adam McInnes, John Smith, Kevin Horsewood – Troy: Fall Of A City, BBC1
  • Duncan Malcolm, Jean-Clement Soret, Clayton Mcdermott – Bandersnatch (Black Mirror), Neflix
  • Kent Houston, Freefolk, Asa Shoul – The Alienist (Episode 1), Netflix
  • Simon Frame, Martin Oberlander, Adam Inglis – Britannia, Sky Atlantic

Titles & Graphic Identity

  • WINNER: Alan Smith, Mark Roalfe – The 2018 Winter Olympics, BBC1
  • Allison Brownmoore, Anthony Brownmoore, Joe Nowacki – Take Your Pills, Netflix
  • Matt Willey, Killing Eve, BBC1
  • Steve Small, Kristian Andrews, Nikki Kefford-White – Black Earth Rising, BBC2

Writer: Comedy

  • WINNER: Daisy May Cooper, Charlie Cooper – This Country, BBC3
  • Peter Kay, Sian Gibson, Paul Coleman – Peter Kay’s Car Share: The Finale, BBC1
  • Stefan Golaszewski – Mum, BBC2
  • Writing Team, Cunk On Britain, BBC2
Writer: Drama

  • WINNER: David Nicholls, Patrick Melrose, Sky Atlantic
  • Lennie James, Save Me, Sky Atlantic
  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Killing Eve, BBC1
  • Russell T. Davies, A Very English Scandal, BBC1
