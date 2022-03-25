The intimidating businessman, who rose to fame for his intense grilling of candidates on the yearly interviews episode, had to step down from his duties after sustaining serious injuries in an accident .

The Apprentice fans want Claude Littner to return as Lord Alan Sugar's aide in the next season of the reality competition, according to a new poll by RadioTimes.com .

He informed the press last summer that he would be taking time to recover from an electric bike crash in London, which almost resulted in one of his legs being amputated.

Fortunately, this was avoided after a major surgery and Littner was well enough to make a guest appearance in the latest season, where he returned to his original role as an interviewer.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Littner has expressed an intention to return to The Apprentice as a regular aide alongside Karren Brady – and it appears that's exactly what most fans want to see.

A poll shared to Twitter by RadioTimes.com found that just over three-quarters of viewers would like to see him reinstated, as opposed to replacement Tim Campbell coming back for a second year.

Campbell has a long history with The Apprentice himself, having won the first ever season of the UK edition back in 2005, and returned at Lord Sugar's request following Littner's temporary withdrawal.

And as good a job as Campbell did this season, fans are eager to see Littner back in action.

The Apprentice concluded its 16th season last night, which saw Harpreet Kaur and Kathryn Louise Burn battle it out for Lord Sugar's career-changing £250,000 investment.

Read more: The Apprentice star says business partner sister isn’t going anywhere

The Apprentice is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.