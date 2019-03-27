The documentary – air date yet to be confirmed – will also feature experts, and celebrities “who have also suffered from intense scrutiny of their private lives”.

A Channel 5 spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: “This film celebrates the return of one of our most loved TV stars and examines how the pressures of celebrity took their toll on Ant in a year where he faced tough personal and professional challenges.

“Through interviews with experts who are uniquely placed to understand his struggles, and celebrities who have also suffered from intense scrutiny of their private lives, the film offers insight into Ant’s world and how he has fought back to reclaim his place as one half of Britain’s favourite entertainment double act.”

Ant stepped back from his television hosting duties after deciding to seek treatment following pleading guilty to drink-driving.

Absent from hit shows I’m a Celebrity and Saturday Night Takeaway in 2018, he returned to filming for this year’s Britain’s Got Talent, reuniting him with Declan Donnelly.

In his latest column in New! magazine, singer and reality TV star Peter Andre has claimed he was among those spoken to for the documentary. Channel 5 were unable to confirm contributors to the show while editing is still underway.

The Comeback of Ant McPartlin is coming soon to Channel 5