The award marks the 16th consecutive win for entertainment presenting for Ant and Dec who have taken home the viewer-voted gong every single year since they were first nominated in 2001.

2016 was a dramatic year in entertainment with The Great British Bake Off's move to Channel 4, minus its beloved presenting duo Mel and Sue.

Meanwhile, Gary Lineker fulfilled a promise to present in his boxers after Leicester City's Premier League win and James Corden continued to make waves in US entertainment, hosting Carpool Karaokes featuring the likes of Adele, Elton John and Madonna.

More like this

Advertisement

The National Television Awards – the only TV ceremony decided by the voting public – were hosted by Dermot O'Leary and took place at London's O2 arena.