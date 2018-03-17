For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.

How do I get tickets to Saturday Night Takeaway?

You can apply for tickets for Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway on the Applause Store website.

How much are they?

More like this

If your application is successful, tickets are completely free.

How many tickets can you get at once?

You can request up to four tickets at a time.

Is there an age restriction?

Yes, you must be over the age of 18 to get tickets.

Who's appearing on the show this series?

Advertisement

Find out who'll be joining the double act here.