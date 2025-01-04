"Unless there is a customs charge to be paid, Royal Mail will hold an undelivered item for up to how many days, before returning to the sender?" the question reads.

In our exclusive clip (above) on RadioTimes.com, the hosts discuss and debate between choosing 14 or 21 days.

"I think it might be 14, you know," Dec says as Ant replies: "Two weeks? It doesn't seem very long."

As the 10-second countdown begins, things get tense as it's time for the pair to give their answer and as Dec decides on 14 days, Ant says: "Ooh we had a difference of opinion there!"

This won't be the only time the pair differ in opinion when it comes to the Take Two lifetime, with Ant telling ITV that there are "a couple of times" where they "overruled each other" and "disagreed with each other", which is "very rare".

Dec explained: "It was an answer we weren't sure about either, and we um'ed and ah'ed about it for a long time. We ended up locking in our answer and we chose the right answer. But I won't tell you how much it was for!"

"We played the lifeline quite a few times, and it's always lovely when we can pull it off and win the big cash," Ant added.

Ant & Dec's Limitless Win. ITV

Tonight's episode will see Joe, 34, and Jo, 38, make their way to the Limitless Win game - and they're certainly prepared.

Asked if they have any strategies going into the game, Jo said: "We’ve spent lots of time ‘revising’ beforehand - preparing by sending screengrabs to each other and even taking tape measures to supermarkets! We are quite opposite in traits so I think that will also help us in the game."

Stay tuned to see how the pair do!

The new series of Ant & Dec's Limitless Win starts Saturday 4th January, 8:30pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

