The pair transformed into their drag alter egos Lady Antoinette and Miss Donna Lee and performed the song We Werk Together alongside The Vivienne, Lawrence Chaney and Krystal Versace.

Ant and Dec set the internet abuzz earlier this year when they teamed up with the winners of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK to perform a charity song, as part of their show Saturday Night Takeaway .

However, even they weren't expecting the strength of the response their performance got, as Dec explained to RadioTimes.com and other press on the red carpet at this year's BAFTA TV Awards 2022.

Dec explained: "We were quite moved by how inspirational people found it. When we had the idea of doing the drag act we wanted to do it properly and we wanted to do it right and we wanted to be respectful of the art form.

"We didn't want it to look silly and that we slap on a bit of lipstick and eyeshadow and then walk out in wonky heels. We were like if we're gonna do this we're gonna do it properly because it is a real art form, it's a respected art form. So we wanted to do it right."

Dec continued that despite this, they hadn't understood how "inspirational" people would find it.

He said: "We got a lot of messages from people saying how inspirational they found it and how it's given people courage to be themselves and that was something we haven't really catered for, we hadn't really thought that that would be the case.

"So it was mind-blowing, surprising, but it was quite moving as well and I'm proud and happy that people got so much out of it."

