Set against an instrumental rendition of In My Life played by a 40-piece orchestra, the film begins with the trio sitting on a bench and looking wistfully at at a number of youths racing down a hill in the local park.

When one of the women sees her two friends watching the scene wistfully, she pulls out the Amazon shopping app on her mobile phone and adds padded seat cushions to her basket.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The next day, the delivery arrives, and the friends are presented with the presents and are baffled – until, that is, the leader of the group encourages them to put their cushions in their sledges and follow her down the slope.

Laughter, cheers and a flashback to their youth spent together on the same hill ensue, before the advert ends with the trio turning to pull their sledges back up the hill - and go all over again.

You can watch in full below.

The advert will debut on ITV on Monday evening (6th November), during the first ad-break of Coronation Street at 8pm GMT.

“This year’s Christmas campaign is inspired by our Amazon customers and their thoughtful ideas and traditions,” said Jo Shoesmith, VP Global CCO, Amazon.

“The stories we tell serve as a reminder that sometimes the joy you receive from doing something special, for those you love, can uplift us all at this time of year. We also wanted to give these wonderful women the chance to celebrate the different facets of themselves and how they express joy, regardless of their age.”

Ed Smith, GM of EU Integrated Marketing at Amazon, added: “The festive season is a time when people revel in traditions, past memories and embrace their inner-child.

"We recognise that many customers may still be feeling the impact of economic uncertainty this year and that is why we’ve focused on the joy of shared experiences in our new Christmas campaign. If Amazon can play a small part in helping customers share that joy, then we will be delighted.”

More like this

Read more:

Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.