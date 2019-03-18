Should All Star Musicals get a full series? Viewers deliver their verdict on ITV's new talent show
Some fans were even calling for the feelgood entertainment show to replace The X Factor
All Star Musicals may only be a one-off special from ITV – but viewers are now calling for a full series of the celebrity singing show.
Hosted by John Barrowman, the programme featured a bunch of celebrities from different backgrounds head to the London Palladium to recreate an epic West End musical performance.
Each celebrity received training from theatre legend Elaine Paige before their singing debut, which a panel of judges (including Strictly Come Dancing’s Kevin Clifton) ranking them out of five.
As well as the celebrity acts, the show featured an exclusive duet from Paige and Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth, in addition to a special performance from the cast of Aladdin.
The show’s feelgood entertainment factor has seemingly left fans hungry for more.
One called for the show to follow a Strictly Come Dancing format and air on a weekly basis.
One viewer even argued that the show should replace The X Factor.
And others, naturally, lived for having Barrowman back on stage where he belongs.
The second edition of All Star Musicals was won by Coronation Street actor Daniel Brocklebank, who channeled his inner Hugh Jackman to perform The Greatest Showman’s From Now On.
His performance was so well-received by the judges that Chenoweth went as far to suggest he should swap the cobbles for full time work in musical theatre.
Speaking of his time on the show, Brocklebank explained, “Loving my fellow All Star Musicals family. What a lovely, brilliant, talented group of people! This show was one of the most fun things I’ve ever done. Terrified and thrilled in equal measures.
“I had the time of my life!”