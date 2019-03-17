The 52-year-old first started out in musical theatre in 1989, starring in classic shows such as Anything Goes, The Phantom of the Opera and Miss Saigon.

And for tonight’s All Star Musicals, Barrowman is heading back to his roots to perform the show’s dazzling opening number.

John Barrowman hosts All Star Musicals on ITV (ITV)

Combining Trip a Little Light Fantastic from Mary Poppins Returns with Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious from the original 1964 film, host Barrowman is still every inch as comfortable on the stage nearly 30 years later.

Speaking about joining the line-up for All Star Musicals, Barrowman said, “Working with new friends and teaming up with some special old friends, this should be a great night of entertainment - let’s make All Star Musicals fabulous.”

It’s a night of electrifying performances at the London Palladium, with theatre legend Elaine Paige teaming up with Broadway favourite Kristin Chenoweth for an emotional performance of Chess classic I Know Him So Well.

Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton will also team up with West End star Trevor Dion Nicholas for a special performance with the Aladdin cast.

All Star Musicals sees a series of stars from outside the world of musical theatre attempt both classic and more contemporary numbers in front of a West End audience.

Alan Titchmarsh, Martin Lewis, Joel Dommett, London Hughes, Tessa Peake Jones, Daniel Brocklebank and Amy Walsh are all the stars brave enough to try their luck at a new skill.

The cast, who will have been mentored by Paige, will then be scored out of five by the panel.

The judges’ scores are then added to the audience’s scores, with whoever tops the bill being crowned the All Star Musicals champion.

Head judge Paige said of the show, “All Star Musicals is the perfect opportunity for me to channel two of my greatest passions - musical theatre and mentoring. I'm looking forward to following the celebrities on their journey to performing on London's most prestigious stage, and of course it's an added bonus to have a front row seat on the night itself!”

All Star Musicals launches tonight at 6pm on ITV