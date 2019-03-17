The show is also set to feature performances from host John Barrowman and stage show legend Elaine Paige, who will also act as a mentor and a judge to the celebrity hopefuls.

Here’s the lowdown on the new series…

When is All Star Musicals on TV?

The show returns to ITV on Sunday 17th March at 6pm.

An eclectic mix of celebrities are taking part in the show’s second run: Television presenter Alan Titchmarsh, money saving expert Martin Lewis, comedian London Hughes, funnyman Joel Dommett, actor Tessa Peake Jones, and soap stars Daniel Brocklebank and Amy Hughes will be giving a once of a lifetime performance at the London Palladium.

Who are the judges on All Star Musicals?

As mentioned above, the judging panel will be headed up by stage staple Elaine Paige.

She is set to be joined by Tony and Emmy Award winning actor Kristin Chenoweth (who played Wicked’s Glinda on Broadway) West End favourite and Aladdin star Trevor Dion Nicholas, and Strictly professional Kevin Clifton, who has also starred in Rock of Ages.

John Barrowman and Elaine Paige, Getty

Paige will also be performing alongside Chenoweth in a moving performance of I Know Him So Well, as well as Clifton and Nicholas doing a dancing performance to Friend Like Me with the cast of Aladdin.

Speaking about her role, Chenoweth said, “The world needs more shows like All Star Musicals, and I’m honoured to celebrate the art of musical theatre with all the lucky people who get to watch it on television! I know this experience will be one for the books, and with the one and only Elaine Paige at the helm, it will undoubtedly be the best television special of the year. I count myself very fortunate for this opportunity.”

Nicholas added, “This is the type of show that sparks generations of new performance and theatre loving souls. I could not be more proud to be a piece of something with so much potential to inspire.”

Is All Star Musicals live?

No, the show will be pre-recorded at the London Palladium before it's aired on ITV on 17th March at 6pm.

Will John Barrowman be performing?

Barrowman fans, you're in luck - the former Doctor Who favourite opens the show with a Mary Poppins medley.

Can I vote on All Star Musicals?

The one-off show will see each celebrity perform at the Palladium, with the panel of judges awarding the celebrities a score at the end of the night.

Their scores are then combined with a vote from the studio audience, with the top ranking celebrity crowned the All Star Musicals champion.

Siobhan Greene, Head of ITV Entertainment, said, "I love this show and it's brilliant to have it back for another night at the Palladium. An 'OMG' cast of celebrities to be announced, a 'Fabulous' host in John Barrowman and a panel that are all the absolute real deal.... this is going to be a five star treat.”

All Star Musicals launches Sunday 17th March at 6pm on ITV