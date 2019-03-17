Since its inception in 2004, several celebrities have seen themselves have break-ups while appearing on the show, with some seeing themselves couple up with their professional dance partners (see Countdown star Rachel Riley and former Coronation Street actor Georgia May Foote).

But Strictly Come Dancing professional Kevin Clifton said he has “never” had a romance with a celebrity he was dancing with on the show.

The 36-year-old, who was previously married to fellow Strictly dancer Karen Clifton, said he “just got on with the dancing” while on the BBC 1 entertainment programme.

When asked by The Sun newspaper whether any of his partnerships with celebrities had ever become romantic, he replied, “No, never.

“You’re there to do a job and get on with the dancing. That’s what it’s about.”

Clifton has always been a popular Strictly professional; having joined the show in 2013, Clifton has made it to the final round four times, having finally scooped the trophy for himself with documentary maker Stacey Dooley last year.

He has become firm friends with many of his former celeb partners, even getting a matching tattoo with 2017 partner Susan Calman.

But the dancer says it’s his own calm manner as a teacher which sees him bond with who he is paired with.

“I don’t crack the whip, be really strict or a disciplinarian,” he added. “The only way you can do your best is when you feel really comfortable and safe. And I also tell them I won’t laugh at them at any point — they can make as many mistakes as they want, providing they give their all on the night.”

Tonight, Clifton will be on the other side of the judging panel for All Star Musicals, where he will be rating a series of celebrities for their performance abilities as they tackle songs, both classic and contemporary, from a number of musicals.

And it seems Clifton has his eye on comedian London Hughes, with the pair exchanging flirty banter after she jokes she has a crush on him.

“You have just the right balance of sass and subtlety,” he said. “And I think you’re gorgeous!”

All Star Musicals launches tonight at 6pm on ITV