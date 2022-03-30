The ITV show follows a bunch of famous faces as they step into the limelight and blast out a musical hit in the hopes of being voted All Star Musicals champion.

All Star Musicals is returning to our screens with a brand new 2022 special.

During their performances, the celebrities will be supported by a full West End ensemble, a live orchestra, and, in the lead-up to their big performance, they'll receive assistance from West End choreographers and vocal coaches.

The stars will be performing musical numbers from a range of iconic musicals - contemporary and traditional - which will include Frozen, Les Miserables, 42nd Street and Hamilton.

The evening, which will be hosted by returning presenter John Barrowman, will also feature a special performance from the stars of The Phantom of the Opera.

The latest one-off follows a 2021 Christmas special, which featured the likes of presenter Fern Britton, broadcaster Gyles Brandreth and actor Ben Miller. The show also featured performances from The Greatest Showman and Dear Evan Hansen.

All Star Musicals 2022 is set to air later this spring on ITV and ITV Hub. But in the meantime, here's everything you need to know about the star-studded 2022 line-up.

All Star Musicals 2022 line-up: Who's in the cast of the ITV special?

Alex Beresford

ITV

Age: 41

Job: TV presenter

Instagram: @alexberesfordtv

Twitter: @alexberesfordTV

Alex Beresford is best known for his role as weather presenter on Good Morning Britain. He’s also been a co-host on the popular ITV show.

In February 2022, he announced he had quit ITV West Country for a new position with the ITV national news team.

He took part in the 2018 series of Dancing on Ice alongside the likes of Brooke Vincent, Kem Cetinay and Candice Brown.

In 2021, Alex criticised Piers Morgan on GMB for his comments regarding Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah. Morgan later left the show.

On taking part in All Star Musicals 2022, Beresford said: “There’s a fine line between panic and excitement, but I can’t wait to challenge myself and feel the thrill of performing a musical number in front of a crowd. The acoustics in my shower are very sympathetic.”

Jacqueline Jossa

Jacqueline Jossa on All Star Musicals 2022

Age: 29

Job: Actor

Instagram: @jacjossa

Twitter: @jacquelineMjos

Jacqueline Jossa rose to fame playing Lauren Branning in BBC’s EastEnders. She joined the show in 2010 and was involved in several big plot lines, including a love triangle with brothers Peter and Steven Beale, before departing from her role in 2018.

In 2019, Jossa won I’m A Celebrity and was crowned Queen of the Jungle.

The star said: “I am so excited to take part in All Star Musicals, it's thrilling and terrifying, and I can't wait to tackle a musical number that everyone knows and loves. My girls are going to love seeing me up on that stage!”

Michaela Strachan

ITV

Age: 55

Job: TV presenter

Instagram: @strachan.michaela

Twitter: @michaelastracha

Michaela Strachan is a TV presenter who is best known for hosting The Really Wild Show and Countryfile. She has also reported and presented on shows including Orangutan Diaries, Elephant Diaries, Shark Encounters and Orangutan Rescue.

Talking about joining the show, Strachan said: “'I am a huge fan of Musical Theatre so am super excited to be involved in ASM. As a wildlife presenter, I don't often get the chance to swap the walking boots and outdoor gear for something sparkly! I’m attempting to do something I haven’t done for over 30 years, spoiler alert, it's not the can can!”

Lisa George

ITV

Age: 51

Job: Actor

Instagram: @lisageorgeactor

Twitter: @LisaGeorgeActor

Best known for her role as Beth Tinker in ITV soap opera Coronation Street, Lisa George has also starred in Lemon La Vida Loca, Casualty and Holby City.

She took part in Dancing On Ice in 2020 and was the seventh star to be voted off the show after receiving the lowest score for her Bridget Jones routine.

The star said of joining All Star Musicals 2022: “ASM is a dream for me, both professionally and personally. The team have been so supportive and nurturing and I can't wait to take to the stage”

Colin Salmon

ITV

Age: 59

Job: Actor

Twitter: @colinsalmon24

Best known for playing Charles Robinson in three James Bond films, Salmon has also starred in various other TV shows including Tales from the Crypt, 24: Live Another Day, Limitless and Master of None.

Speaking about joining the cast of All Star Musicals 2022, the actor said: “Who knew it would be so much fun learning to master the Master.”

Danny Care

Age: 35

Job: rugby player

Instagram: @dannycare9

Twitter: @dannycare

Danny is a rugby union player who plays for England and Harlequins.

Speaking about joining All Star Musicals 2022, Care said: “I'm really excited to be doing something completely different and out of my comfort zone. I've always dreamt of performing in a musical and having the chance to work with so many talented people as part of the process has been amazing.”

All Star Musicals 2022 will air this spring on ITV and ITV Hub.

