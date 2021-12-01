All Star Musicals at Christmas 2021 cast: Meet all the celebrities

All Star Musicals at Christmas will be returning to ITV for the festive season with a brand new celebrity line-up.

Presenter Fern Britton, actor Ben Miller, broadcaster Gyles Brandreth, presenter Anita Rani, actress Catherine Tyldesley, and sports presenter Radzi Chinyanganya will take centre-stage for a night of festive entertainment in a bid to impress the audience and viewers at home.

The celebrities will undertake the ultimate musical theatre masterclass with world-class mentoring from the returning panel including stage icon Elaine Paige, Samantha Barks (Frozen, Les Miserables) and Trevor Dion Nicholas (Hamilton, Aladdin). The stars will battle it out to steal the show and be voted All Star Musicals Champion.

During their performances, the celebrities will be supported by a full West End ensemble, a live orchestra, and, in the lead-up to their big performance, also receive training from top West End choreographers and vocal coaches.

They’ll be performing musical numbers from a range of iconic musicals – contemporary and traditional – which will include Cats, Moana and The Rocky Horror Show.

The evening will also feature a special performance from one of the West End’s biggest shows, and an exclusive performance of Frozen 2’s Into the Unknown by Samantha Barks, who plays Elsa in the West End’s Frozen.

John Barrowman will be returning to present the special, teaming up with Elaine, Samantha and Trevor to open the show with a Greatest Showman medley.

All Star Musicals at Christmas 2021 line-up

Fern Britton

Age: 64

Job: Presenter and author

Instagram: @fernbritton

Twitter: @Fern_Britton

A much-loved presenter from her time on the likes of Ready Steady Cook and This Morning from 1999 to 2009, Fern now lives in Cornwall where she has established herself as a Sunday Times best-selling author.

Fern told ITV: “A chance to dress up and dance with a full orchestra! What a Christmas present!”

Ben Miller

ITV

Age: 55

Job: actor

Instagram: @actualbenmiller

Twitter: @actualbenmiller

Famous for writing and starring in Channel 4 comedy show Armstrong and Miller, with Alexander Armstrong, the actor also starred as DI Richard Poole in BBC One’s Death in Paradise from 2011 – returning briefly in 2021, six years after his character was killed off. Miller also leads ITV crime drama Professor T and stars as Lord Featherington in Netflix hit Bridgerton.

On taking part in All Star Musicals, Miller told ITV: “I have new respect for musicals! After weeks of training I am nowhere near ready. In fact, I don’t know what I was thinking.”

Gyles Brandreth

Age: 73

Job: Actor and entertainer

Instagram: @gylesbrandreth

Twitter: @GylesB1

Gyles Brandreth is an actor, broadcaster, writer, podcaster and former MP, and Gogglebox fans will know him from the show’s celebrity edition, in which he features alongside close friend and actress Maureen Lipman. He also recently released his memoir Odd Boy Out.

He told ITV: “I can’t sing and I can’t dance, but I can dream! And this is a dream come true – being in a number in my favourite musical, My Fair Lady.”

Anita Rani

Age: 44

Job: Radio and TV presenter

Instagram: @itsanitarani

Twitter: @itsanitarani

Broadcaster Anita Rani is known for presenting BBC One’s Countryfile and Woman’s Hour on BBC Radio 4. The star took part on Strictly Come Dancing with pro dancer Gleb Savchenko in 2015, and just missed out on the final after leaving in Week 12. She also presents Channel 4’s daytime quiz show The Answer Trap.

Rani told ITV: “What better time to come together to perform some show-stopping musical hits on stage. It’s a festive treat that’s guaranteed to bring some sparkle to everyone’s living rooms this Christmas.”

Catherine Tyldesley

Age: 38

Job: Actress

Instagram: @auntiecath17

Twitter: @Cath_Tyldesley

Catherine Tyldesley is known for her roles as Iris Moss in BBC drama Lilies, Eva Price in ITV’s Corrie – in which she starred from 2011 to 2018 – and Karen Norris in BBC One’s sitcom Scarborough. The actress also took part in Strictly Come Dancing with Johannes Radebe in 2019.

Tyldesley told ITV: “I’m a huge musical theatre fan – so the chance to sing a song from the first musical I fell in love with is a dream come true. Really excited about the tuition too – a great chance to learn from the best.”

Radzi Chinyanganya

Age: 34

Job: Broadcaster

Instagram: @iamradzi

Twitter: @iamradzi

Broadcaster, podcaster and author Radzi Chinyanganya presented Blue Peter from 2013 until 2019, and the ITV game show Cannonball in 2017. He also hosted Wild for CBBC, and was the host of Match of the Day Kickabout from 2013 to 2014.

Chinyanganya told ITV: “I cannot believe that I’ll be performing in front of the nation doing something that honestly terrifies and excites me in equal measure. I’m starting as a day one, hour one beginner, so I’m really going to be testing the skills of the fantastic musical coaches. I can’t really sing, I don’t normally dance, so what could possibly go wrong?!”

Visit our Entertainment hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.