Taskmaster's Alex Horne hosts Have I Got News for You for the first time
'Little Alex Horne' will be hosting alongside guest panellists Carol Vorderman and Jack Dee.
As the current season of Taskmaster heads towards its conclusion, the show's creator and star Alex Horne has lined up his next TV role – guest hosting Have I Got News for You.
Horne will make his debut on the show as guest host for the final episode of season 67, which will air at 9pm on Friday 7th June on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Horne will be joined in the episode by mainstays Ian Hislop and Paul Merton, as well as guest panellists Carol Vorderman, making her fifth appearance on the show, and Jack Dee, making his 21st appearance.
On hosting the show for the first time, Horne said: "Although I suspect it's an admin error and they actually want me to pass the request on to my boss, I'm very excited to be hosting an episode of Have I Got News for You."
He continued: "I am rarely in charge, whether at work, at home or by myself, so I'm hoping a hitherto undiscovered domineering side of my personality will be unleashed all over Paul and Ian."
More like this
Read more:
- Alan Partridge's return in new documentary gets first look as filming begins
- The Traitors' Paul and Harry want Traitors-only cast for potential all-star series
Alexander Armstrong currently hold the show's record for the most times guest hosting, having done so in 41 episodes, including one earlier this season.
The topical panel show has been on air since 1990, and was originally hosted by Angus Deayton, until it moved to the guest presenter format in 2002 following his dismissal by the BBC.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Meanwhile, Horne has been presenting his own comedy panel show Taskmaster since 2015, alongside Greg Davies.
The current season stars Joanne McNally, John Robins, Nick Mohammed, Sophie Willan and Steve Pemberton.
Have I Got News for You season 67 continues on Friday 24th May at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Taskmaster season 17 continues on 23rd May on Channel 4.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.