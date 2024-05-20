Horne will be joined in the episode by mainstays Ian Hislop and Paul Merton, as well as guest panellists Carol Vorderman, making her fifth appearance on the show, and Jack Dee, making his 21st appearance.

On hosting the show for the first time, Horne said: "Although I suspect it's an admin error and they actually want me to pass the request on to my boss, I'm very excited to be hosting an episode of Have I Got News for You."

Paul Merton and Ian Hislop for Have I Got News for You. Matt Crockett

He continued: "I am rarely in charge, whether at work, at home or by myself, so I'm hoping a hitherto undiscovered domineering side of my personality will be unleashed all over Paul and Ian."

Alexander Armstrong currently hold the show's record for the most times guest hosting, having done so in 41 episodes, including one earlier this season.

The topical panel show has been on air since 1990, and was originally hosted by Angus Deayton, until it moved to the guest presenter format in 2002 following his dismissal by the BBC.

Meanwhile, Horne has been presenting his own comedy panel show Taskmaster since 2015, alongside Greg Davies.

The current season stars Joanne McNally, John Robins, Nick Mohammed, Sophie Willan and Steve Pemberton.

Have I Got News for You season 67 continues on Friday 24th May at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Taskmaster season 17 continues on 23rd May on Channel 4.

