As Strictly Come Dancing fans enjoy this season, there's still no doubt going to be a question in the back of their mind - who will be replacing Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman when they step down as hosts at the end of this year's run?

One person whose name has been in the mix when it comes to the rumour mill surrounding potential replacements is none other than Alan Carr, whose currently enjoying a real moment after winning this year's inaugural season of The Celebrity Traitors.

Now, with his sitcom Changing Ends set to return for its third season on Sunday 23rd November, Carr has spoken with this week's upcoming issue of Radio Times magazine, and as part of that longer chat he addressed the rumours, and the potential that he could take on the Strictly job.

"Apparently my name is in the hat, which is an honour, but I haven’t spoken to anyone at the BBC," Carr revealed. "You saw how sweaty I was in the castle, imagine me live on a Saturday night coming down those stairs – people would slip in a pool of my sweat while doing the fandango."

He continued: "It’s lovely to be thought of, but it’s probably a bit too nerve-racking."

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly BBC/Guy Levy

This would suggest that Carr is unlikely to be the show's host next season - however, fans should note he doesn't explicitly rule it out, meaning there's still hope.

Meanwhile, other potential replacements who have been mooted include Janette Manrara and Fleur East, Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton, Rylan Clark, Emma Willis and Graham Norton.

Alan Carr and Oliver Savell star in Changing Ends season 3 ITV / Babycow Productions

Carr's sitcom Changing Ends is a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age series dramatising his childhood, with the man himself appearing alongside Oliver Savell, who plays the young Alan.

This new season will see a new character, Jake, join the show, who Alan finds he has a crush on.

The synopsis for the series says: "Does love struck Alan suppress this crush or shout about it from the rooftops? Whatever happens, it's going to be tough as Alan has the thankless task of navigating the adolescent minefields that are sleepovers, swimming lessons and nights out with the boys – and the girls.

"But it's not all doom and gloom as some unexpected allies give Alan a much-needed glimpse of a hopeful future and they're not a million miles away from his own doorstep."

The Celebrity Traitors is available to watch on BBC iPlayer, while Changing Ends airs on ITV1 and ITVX, and will return on Sunday 23rd November. Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 22nd November at 6:35pm.

