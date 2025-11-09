If you're missing Alan Carr after his astonishing run on Celebrity Traitors, don't despair: the comedian's hit ITV sitcom is returning to screens later this month for its third season.

Ad

Changing Ends is a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age series, which sees Carr dramatise his childhood, growing up as the son of a football manager and not quite understanding what made him different to the other boys at his school.

Child actor Oliver Savell plays a young Alan Carr, while the comedian himself features as a narrator, appearing on-screen to offer context and reflections on the show's storylines.

Changing Ends has earned a generally positive reception from critics and viewers alike, becoming ITVX's most-viewed comedy in 2023, with Savell subsequently earning a BAFTA nomination for his uncanny turn as Carr.

The next chapter in the sitcom is available to stream from the morning of Sunday 23rd November 2025 on ITVX, with a linear broadcast to follow at 10:05pm that night on ITV1 – just after I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

It's an enviable lead-in for the series, which ITV will be hoping receives a Celebrity Traitors bump after Carr emerged as the breakout star of the recent season, with many viewers declaring him a "national treasure" for his masterful hoodwinking.

Carr himself acknowledged on Celebrity Traitors Uncloaked that the reaction to his participation has been more intense than his earlier television work, with industry pundits predicting high-profile follow-up gigs in the comic's future.

For now, though, it's a return to the comfortingly familiar ground of Changing Ends. The synopsis for season 3, courtesy of ITV teases a crush for the teenaged Carr on a new character named Jake.

Oliver Savell, Shaun Dooley and Colin Salmon star in Changing Ends season 3 ITV / Babycow Productions

It asks: "Does love struck Alan suppress this crush or shout about it from the rooftops?"

"Whatever happens, it's going to be tough as Alan has the thankless task of navigating the adolescent minefields that are sleepovers, swimming lessons and nights out with the boys – and the girls.

"But it's not all doom and gloom as some unexpected allies give Alan a much-needed glimpse of a hopeful future and they're not a million miles away from his own doorstep."

Changing Ends seasons 1-2 are available on ITVX. Season 3 premieres on ITV1 at 10:05pm on Sunday 23rd November 2025.

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Ad