Adele adds new UK tour dates as her BBC impersonator clip breaks YouTube record
Breaking records, selling out tours... just an average Friday for the Hello singer
Adele's added more dates to her rapidly selling out tour while simultaneously smashing a YouTube record because it's Friday and, well, she's Adele.
The artist added four more dates at London's O2 Arena (22nd and 23rd March, and 4th and 5th April) after tickets for the first four shows sold out in minutes this morning. There'll be an additional two shows at the Manchester Arena on March 10th and 11th, and two more shows at Birmingham's Genting Area on April 1st and 2nd.
Tickets for the new dates will go on sale on Monday 7th December, but registered fans on Adele's website will be able to access a pre-sale on Sunday 6th December.
And as if that wasn't enough excitement for one day, she also found time to break a YouTube record.
You might recall that the singer teamed up with Graham Norton in a brilliant prank for Adele at the BBC, pretending to be an Adele impersonator and joining a whole host of wannabes who had no idea their idol was among them.
Until she opened her mouth, that is.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OHXjxWaQs9o
It's now officially the most-watched video on the BBC's YouTube channel ever.
37 million viewers (and counting) can't be wrong.
An extended version of Adele at The BBC, featuring previously unseen footage, will be shown on BBC One on New Year's Day at 11.35pm