Tickets for the new dates will go on sale on Monday 7th December, but registered fans on Adele's website will be able to access a pre-sale on Sunday 6th December.

And as if that wasn't enough excitement for one day, she also found time to break a YouTube record.

You might recall that the singer teamed up with Graham Norton in a brilliant prank for Adele at the BBC, pretending to be an Adele impersonator and joining a whole host of wannabes who had no idea their idol was among them.

Until she opened her mouth, that is.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OHXjxWaQs9o

It's now officially the most-watched video on the BBC's YouTube channel ever.

37 million viewers (and counting) can't be wrong.

An extended version of Adele at The BBC, featuring previously unseen footage, will be shown on BBC One on New Year's Day at 11.35pm