The limelight must be getting a bit much for Adele, because she's chosen to take a step down in her career by auditioning to be an Adele impersonator. It's not clear who will fill the role of being the actual Adele, but these details can be worked out later.

In a sketch on BBC1 tonight, the superstar singer takes on the role of Jenny (a fictional woman) to audition for a fake pilot show. In her guise as fake-Adele, she will try to fool nine real Adele personators (still with us?) that she's a good enough Adele impersonator to get the gig.