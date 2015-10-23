Adele's new song is making the internet really, really sad
The singer's first track in three years has got the world thinking about break-ups they never actually had...
Published: Friday, 23 October 2015 at 9:21 am
Adele's first song in three years is here — and it's breaking hearts all over the world. That's not because fans think new single Hello is a shoddy let-down after all this hype, but rather because it's a power ballad full of the sort of heart-ache that could get a statue weeping.
"My last record was a break-up record," Adele said in a statement. "And if I had to label this one, I would call it a make-up record. Making up for lost time. Making up for everything I ever did and never did."
And her mournful at a past relationship has got Twitter barely able to function on a Friday...
