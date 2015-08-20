Here's an exclusive clip from the series featuring a new nightmare automated currency exchange, voiced by Buxton:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M_ZezyMtUgk

And here's another in which a new machine called S.A.L.Y has Kemp's voice:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C2iLMAePeHY

Series two will see Kemp and Buxton (below) joined by Alan Partridge actress Felicity Montagu and footballing legend Matthew Le Tissier as newcomers lending their voices to an array of deceptively devious machines.

Rob Delaney, Terry Mynott, and Lee Kern also return from last series and Sir Michael Gambon is back as the head droid narrating the show.

Hailing from the fictional company Tezcorp Industries, all the machines cause havoc for individuals by making everyday tasks an absolute nightmare to deal with.

Other robots in the new series include a British Language Test and the all new Vet BOT.

The new casting could be seen to represent something of a career change for Kemp, the man who played Grant Mitchell in EastEnders and has carved a niche as a hardman reporter in war zones in programmes such as Ross Kemp in Afghanistan and for his gritty travel shows.

Buxton, a cult comedian and one half of the Adam and Joe double act with Joe Cornish, also presents on 6 Music with Edith Bowman. As RadioTimes.com revealed last February he is currently working with Father Ted co-creator Graham Linehan on Clouds, a Channel 4 comedy pilot set in space.

Bad Robots returns to E4 on Tuesday 25th August at 10pm with repeats on Channel 4 on Fridays at 11:05pm

