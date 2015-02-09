New Graham Linehan and Adam Buxton comedy pilot aims for the stars
Father Ted co-creator Linehan has written a pilot for Channel 4 with Buxton called The Cloud which is set in a data hub floating above the Earth, RadioTimes.com can reveal
Father Ted and The IT Crowd writer Graham Linehan is teaming up with Adam Buxton (of Adam and Joe fame) to make a new Channel 4 comedy set in space, RadioTimes.com can reveal.
The Cloud follows the fairly hapless crew of a data hub floating about Earth, which is designed to protect the vast amounts of information the human population now hoards on its endless devices – selfies, copious pictures of kittens and, yes, a helluva lot of porn.
Starring Buxton and hot young comedy talents Ashling Bea and Jamie Demetriou, the non-broadcast pilot is filming in the spring. We hope we can upload news of a full commission shortly.