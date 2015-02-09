Father Ted and The IT Crowd writer Graham Linehan is teaming up with Adam Buxton (of Adam and Joe fame) to make a new Channel 4 comedy set in space, RadioTimes.com can reveal.

The Cloud follows the fairly hapless crew of a data hub floating about Earth, which is designed to protect the vast amounts of information the human population now hoards on its endless devices – selfies, copious pictures of kittens and, yes, a helluva lot of porn.