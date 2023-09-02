He will present his last daily weekday show on Friday, 20th October.

Huw Stephens will take over his slot from Tuesdays to Fridays, with his new show beginning on Tuesday 9th January 2024.

In the meantime, Stephens, along with other 6 Music presenters, will deputise for Lamacq from Monday 23rd October until Friday 5th January, from 4pm until 7pm.

Lamacq said "it’s been terrific doing six shows a week" but that "there’s not been nearly enough time left over for my family".

"And to be honest, after nearly 40 years at the coalface of new music, I think I need a bit of breather," he added in a statement.

‌“Plus, there are other things I’m keen to do. Not least seeing if there’s a more practical role I can play in supporting the live music circuit and the venues across the country that I owe so much to.

“But of course, my heart still lives for discovering and nurturing new bands, so I’m really pleased that these changes mean I can stay at 6 Music, while allowing more time to go searching for emerging artists, who I’ll be channelling into the new Monday show. There’ll be live sessions, interviews, some amazing archive and fingers crossed, at some point, the future of rock and roll.”

Samantha Moy, Head of BBC Radio 6 Music described Lamacq as a "legend".

"Blur, Coldplay, Florence + the Machine, IDLES, Self Esteem, Fontaines D.C., Wet Leg. Committed, passionate, with a knack for finding the diamond in the rough, he is one of our finest," she continued.

"While we were tucked up in bed, he was at a gig, watching someone unheard or unsigned, that he’ll play on the radio, who might then become your new obsession.

"Over 30 years is a long time to be doing that every day of the week, 20 years of them at 6 Music."

She added: “Huw Stephens is a champion of unsigned and emerging artists and his commitment lasts the course. An early supporter of artists including HAIM, Wolf Alice, Disclosure, Loyle Carner and Little Simz, to name a few, he is known and respected across the music industry and is loved by our listeners too."

