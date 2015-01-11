Ah, Stars in Their Eyes – an old ITV classic, beloved by many. So when the news came that the channel was rebooting Matthew Kelly's celebrity makeover songfest, and fronting it with popular comedian Harry Hill, it seemed like a no-brainer. Surely a show with that kind of pedigree couldn't help but be a success, right?

Advertisement

Er...

It's safe to say the new show wasn't too popular – some took issue with Hill's style of presenting, others with the new structure of the show involving more skits. After a while, all this unhappiness led to some calling time on the series already.

Many others couldn’t help but be nostalgic for the days of previous host Matthew Kelly

Advertisement

And some even felt the need to get the authorities involved.

More like this

About right @HarryHill @ITV @starsineyes #StarsInTheirEyes ... Such a shame they destroyed it. #BringBackMatthew pic.twitter.com/IOnpCi3Ipl

— Paul Upton (@PaulUpton) January 10, 2015

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement