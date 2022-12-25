Whether your day is primarily spent unwrapping presents or sitting round the dinner table, don't forget that there are still plenty of big specials, returning shows and family favourites set to air throughout the day.

It's Christmaaaassss! The big day is finally here, and with it arrive all the usual TV treats we have come to expect.

If you're a fan of comedy then you're in luck, with specials of Ghosts and Mrs Brown's Boys as well as the final ever Doc Martin in store.

Meanwhile Strictly Come Dancing and Call the Midwife are both returning for their festive treats, Julia Donaldson is back with a new animated short adaptation and there is of course also the King's Speech on at 3pm, while Channel 4's Alternative Christmas Message will go out at 5:25pm.

Not sure what to watch or when it's all on? We've got you covered. Read on for the TV highlights for Christmas Day 2022.

TV schedule and listings for 25th December

The Smeds and The Smoos - 2:30pm, BBC One

The Smeds and the Smoos. BBC

In what has become a Christmas tradition of late, there is a new Julia Donaldson animated adaptation on the way, this time recreating her book The Smeds and The Smoos. It tells the tale of two young aliens from warring families who fall in love and run away, leading their relatives on a chase across outer space. It stars Sally Hawkins, Bill Bailey, Adjoa Andoh, Meera Syal and Rob Brydon in voice roles.

The King's Speech - 3pm, BBC One, BBC Two and ITV1

King Charles III Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images

At 3pm on Christmas Day 2022, King Charles III will deliver his first annual Christmas Message to the nation and the Commonwealth since ascending the throne earlier this year. The address is set to last for approximately 10 minutes, in what has been a Christmas tradition since 1932.

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2022 - 5:10pm, BBC One

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2022 BBC/Guy Levy

Taking to the Strictly dance floor in this year's Christmas special are a brand-new group of celebs, hoping to lift the Christmas Glitterball – there's Alexandra Mardell, George Webster, Larry Lamb, Nicola Roberts, Rickie Haywood-Williams and Rosie Ramsey. Judges Craig, Motsi, Shirley and Anton will all also be back for some festive fun, in this hour-and-a-quarter long special.

The Alternative Christmas Message - 5:25pm, Channel 4

Tom Daley delivering Channel 4's Alternative Christmas Message in 2021 Channel 4

We don't yet know what form this year's Alternative Christmas Message will take, or who will be delivering it, but it is set to once again air on Channel 4 this Christmas Day, starting at 5:25pm. Last year's address was hosted by Tom Daley, whose speech was filled with a heartfelt message of inclusion.

Ghosts: It's Behind You - 7:25pm, BBC One

The cast of Ghosts Christmas special 2022

This latest Christmas special from the BBC comedy series finds the Pat questioning his identity following a festive trip down memory lane, while the ghosts come up with a surprise Christmas present for Alison, whose family lunch does not go to plan. Expect plenty of hijinks in this half hour special starring the usual cast including Jim Howick, Charlotte Richie, Lolly Adefope and more.

Call the Midwife 2022 Christmas Special - 7:55pm, BBC One

Nurse Trixie Franklin (Helen George), Collette Corrigan (Francesca Fullilove), Nurse Nancy Corrigan (Megan Cusack) and Nurse Lucille Anderson (Leonie Elliott) in Call the Midwife Christmas special 2022. BBC / Neal Street Productions

This year's Call The Midwife special is set in December 1967, and finds the midwives moving the maternity clinic into new premises. They are visited by Rhoda Mullocks who is heavily pregnant and nervous after her last baby was born with limbs affected by Thalidomide. Other storylines see Nurse Crane caring for a pregnant single mother recently released from prison, and Fred looking to raise money for families still affected by the train crash with a talent show.

Doc Martin - 9:05pm, ITV1

Doc Martin 2022 Christmas special Buffalo Pictures for ITV

18 years since the Doc first appeared on screen, we're finally saying goodbye to Portwenn, in this hour-and-a-half Christmas special. In the episode, Martin has the grotto shut down because he fears Santa has something contagious. At James’s disappointment, Louisa takes matters into her own hands and arranges a Christmas parade.

EastEnders - 9.25pm, BBC One

Kellie Bright as Linda Carter, Danny Dyer as Mick Carter and Charlie Brooks as Janine Butcher in front of a clifftop for EastEnders BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/Matt Burlem

Of course, the biggest moment in the soap calendar this year has to be the departure of Danny Dyer's Mick Carter from EastEnders. The character has been in a destructive love triangle with ex-wife Linda (Kellie Bright) and scheming pregnant new wife Janine (Charlie Brooks) but now secrets are set to be exposed on Christmas Day and it will all build up to a car chase and clifftop showdown. The rest is under wraps, but how will Mick depart Albert Square?

Mrs Brown's Boys: Shining Mammy - 10:25pm, BBC One

Brendan O'Carroll as Mrs Brown in Mrs Brown's Boys. BBC / Alan Peebles

In the first of two Mrs Brown's Boys specials which are set to air over the festive period, Cathy's boyfriend Boris causes a stir, with everyone unsure as to whether he's right for her (and even suspecting he might be a vampire). However, Agnes is left babysitting Boris's twins while he and Cathy go for a quiet, romantic drink.

