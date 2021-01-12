Will there be a third series of Beat the Chasers?
When will the Chasers be returning for a third series of the spin-off show? Here's everything we know so far.
After a whirlwind week of intense quizzing, Beat the Chasers’ second series has sadly come to an end with a number of brainy contestants taking home impressive prize pots.
Hosted by Bradley Walsh, the spin-off series to ITV’s beloved series The Chase sees courageous quizzers attempt to beat a team of up to five Chasers to win big cash prizes, with series two airing episodes every night last week.
Will the successful quiz show be back for a third series? And when is it likely to arrive on our screens? Here’s everything we know so far about Beat the Chasers series three.
Will there be Beat the Chasers series 3?
While ITV has declined to comment on whether there’ll be another series of Beat the Chasers, it’s unlikely that series two was the last we’ll see of the spin-off after its wildly popular run this month.
While Beat the Chasers was regularly trending on Twitter during series two’s episodes last week, fans loved the first series, which debuted last April to over 5.7 million viewers in its first night.
When will Beat the Chasers series 3 air?
If Beat the Chasers is renewed for a third series, it’s unlikely we’ll be seeing it until 2022 if the air dates of series one (April 2020) and two (January 2021) are anything to go by.
However since series two was filmed during the pandemic, with Jenny Ryan revealing that the Chasers isolated within a close cohort for production, ITV may be able to get back in the studio sooner than originally thought and so it’s possible that series three may arrive on our screens towards the end of this year.
This all depends on whether Beat the Chasers is actually renewed for a third series though!
Which Chasers will be on Beat the Chasers series 3?
Beat the Chasers series two saw Mark ‘The Beat’ Labbett, Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace, Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty, Paul ‘Sinnerman’ Sinha and Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan team up to take on brave contestants, however brand new Chaser Darragh Ennis was notably absent as Ennis had not yet made his debut on The Chase when the spin-off was filmed.
If Beat the Chasers is renewed for a third series, we’ll hopefully see the full house of Chasers take part in the week-long quiz extravaganza now that Darragh Ennis has now been firmly welcomed to The Chase family.
Beat the Chasers is available to stream on ITV Hub.