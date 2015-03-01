Keith Lemon wrote a children’s book

Yes, the outrageous Celebrity Juice host has penned a tale for children. He was clearly aware people might not believe him: even on the cover he had to reiterate it was suitable for kids.

Christina Hendricks plays the accordion

In season three of Mad Men, Christina Hendricks – aka Joan Holloway – played a little tune on the accordion. It wasn't an act. “The writers called me up and said, ‘Do you play the piano?’ I said, ‘No I don’t, but I do play the accordion.’ They were like, “’Oh, even better!”’ Hendricks told AMC. “It was really cool, because I got to take a few lessons and sort of freshen up. I always loved that instrument. It’s so romantic and it’s got this full, rich sound.”

Snoop Lion is a certified football coach

Snoop Lion, formally known as Snoop Dogg, is simply known as ‘coach’ to some young footballers. Yep, he’s a qualified coach and is in charge of his son Cordell’s team and the John A Rowland High School team. We bet their team chant is turns heads.

Justin Bieber can complete a Rubik’s Cube in less than two minutes

Thought Bieber was just a sickly-sweet pop singer? Think again. Give him a Rubik’s Cube and he can complete it on camera, in front of screaming fans, in less that two minutes.

Pierce Brosnan can eat fire

Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan has a neat little trick: he’s a trained fire-eater. He showed off his skills to an adoring muppet crowd.

Josh Hutcherson is darn good at spinning basketballs

Hunger Games actor Josh Hutcherson is rather good at spinning a basketball. He certainly puts US chat show host Jimmy Fallon to shame.

Amanda Seyfried knits

Actress Amanda Seyfried (Mean Girls, Mamma Mia!) admits she knits all of the time as a form of therapy. She knitted US chat show host Ellen DeGeneres a hat to show off her skills, with glittery Alpaca yarn to boot. Seyfried often multi-tasks and says she can be found knitting while exercising and listening to audio books.

Jessie J can sing with her mouth closed

Thought Bang Bang was a hard song to sing? Now try it with your mouth closed. Jessie J can sing the song with her lips sealed (and face majorly puffed up) and still enunciate all of the lyrics.

Aaron Paul

Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul can tell whether a dog is a male or a female simply by patting its back, which he does blindfolded. It is of course a brilliant excuse to yell out his BB catchphrase “Bitch” over and over again.

Mark Ruffalo and James McAvoy can both ride a unicycle

Hopping on a unicycle must be a common part of training for an actor, as it turns out Foxcatcher star Mark Ruffalo is really rather good on one wheel and so is X-Men star James McAvoy.

