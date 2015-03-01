10 celebrities with surprising talents
There's more to Keith Lemon, Pierce Brosnan, Justin Bieber and Jessie J than meets the eye...
Tonight celebrities will be taking aim in Let's Play Darts for Comic Relief. Among them is Pointless co-host Richard Osman who turns out to be quite the dartaholic. "I love darts as pure human drama and brilliant television," he says in the latest issue of Radio Times.
He's certainly not the only famous face to exhibit an unexpected skill. From strange singing talents to blindfolded dog gender-identifying (seriously), here are some multi-talented celebrities...
Keith Lemon wrote a children’s book
Yes, the outrageous Celebrity Juice host has penned a tale for children. He was clearly aware people might not believe him: even on the cover he had to reiterate it was suitable for kids.
Christina Hendricks plays the accordion
In season three of Mad Men, Christina Hendricks – aka Joan Holloway – played a little tune on the accordion. It wasn't an act. “The writers called me up and said, ‘Do you play the piano?’ I said, ‘No I don’t, but I do play the accordion.’ They were like, “’Oh, even better!”’ Hendricks told AMC. “It was really cool, because I got to take a few lessons and sort of freshen up. I always loved that instrument. It’s so romantic and it’s got this full, rich sound.”
Snoop Lion is a certified football coach
Snoop Lion, formally known as Snoop Dogg, is simply known as ‘coach’ to some young footballers. Yep, he’s a qualified coach and is in charge of his son Cordell’s team and the John A Rowland High School team. We bet their team chant is turns heads.
Justin Bieber can complete a Rubik’s Cube in less than two minutes
Thought Bieber was just a sickly-sweet pop singer? Think again. Give him a Rubik’s Cube and he can complete it on camera, in front of screaming fans, in less that two minutes.
Pierce Brosnan can eat fire
Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan has a neat little trick: he’s a trained fire-eater. He showed off his skills to an adoring muppet crowd.
Josh Hutcherson is darn good at spinning basketballs
Hunger Games actor Josh Hutcherson is rather good at spinning a basketball. He certainly puts US chat show host Jimmy Fallon to shame.
Amanda Seyfried knits
Actress Amanda Seyfried (Mean Girls, Mamma Mia!) admits she knits all of the time as a form of therapy. She knitted US chat show host Ellen DeGeneres a hat to show off her skills, with glittery Alpaca yarn to boot. Seyfried often multi-tasks and says she can be found knitting while exercising and listening to audio books.
Jessie J can sing with her mouth closed
Thought Bang Bang was a hard song to sing? Now try it with your mouth closed. Jessie J can sing the song with her lips sealed (and face majorly puffed up) and still enunciate all of the lyrics.
Aaron Paul
Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul can tell whether a dog is a male or a female simply by patting its back, which he does blindfolded. It is of course a brilliant excuse to yell out his BB catchphrase “Bitch” over and over again.
Mark Ruffalo and James McAvoy can both ride a unicycle
Hopping on a unicycle must be a common part of training for an actor, as it turns out Foxcatcher star Mark Ruffalo is really rather good on one wheel and so is X-Men star James McAvoy.
