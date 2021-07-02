Yellowstone season 4 ‘eyeing November air date’ as first teaser drops

The Dutton clan return in a brand new teaser trailer for the long-awaited Yellowstone season four, and a tagline has revealed that “revenge is worth the wait” this season.

The much-loved Paramount Network series follows the Dutton family, headed up by patriarch John Dutton (played by Kevin Costner), whose family has owned the Yellowstone/ Dutton Ranch for six generations.

Across the series, the family’s grip on their ranch in Yellowstone is constantly under threat, with conflicts arising with the ranch’s bordering areas and with land developers.

And at the end of season three, the Dutton family were left in a dangerous position, as one-by-one the family members were targeted for assassination.

The US release date has yet to be set, but it’s now been announced that the drama will debut sometime in the autumn later this year.

What’s more, it’s being reported that Paramount Network are “eyeing” a November release (via Deadline).

Back in June 2021, star Jefferson White teased that season four would be worth waiting for, writing on Instagram, “Appreciate y’all!! Season four is worth the wait, I promise!!”

The trailer also shows English actress Kelly Reilly in the role of John’s daughter, Beth, a ruthless, possessive, and loyal financier who has substance abuse issues.

For UK viewers, Yellowstone season one is available to watch on Paramount Network UK and My5. However, the viewing schedule for Yellowstone is further behind in the UK than it is across the pond, so we could be waiting a while for season four.

Both seasons one and two of Yellowstone are available to watch on Amazon Prime Video UK.

