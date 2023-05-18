XO, Kitty soundtrack - Full tracklist in To All the Boys spin-off
From BTS to Blackpink.
To All the Boys spin-off XO, Kitty has arrived and with it, a soundtrack that features a number of K-pop heavyweights, such as BTS, Blackpink and 5 Alarm, as well as artists from Canada, Norway, Wales and more.
Read on for the full XO, Kitty tracklist.
XO, Kitty soundtrack
Episode 1
Nobody - Anna of the North
Spinning- GRAE
HOT - Seventeen
Telepathy - BTS
BAAM - Momoland
Pink Venom - Blackpink
What You Waiting For - Jeon Somi
Make Me Live (Live) - Djmike
Darl+ing - Seventeen
Episode 2
You Never Know - Blackpink
Tonight - 5 Alarm
Soft Spot - Claud
XOXO - Jeon Somi
You & Me - Kilder
Boom Boom Boom - 5 Alarm
Episode 3
The Chase - Emmit Fenn
Everybody Wants to Rule the World - Tears for Fears
Deeper Than the Dark - Love X Stereo
Episode 4
Venom - Stray Kids
Maniac - Stray Kids
Don’t Freak - The Aces
I Can’t Stop Me - Twice
Episode 5
Best Shot - Wonho
Everybody Wants to Rule the World - Tears for Fears
HANN (Alone in Winter) - (G)I-DLE
Episode 6
cocoa - Sweet the Kid
B[oo]m-Boxx - Itzy
Walk in Like a Boss - Skrxlla
The Weekend - 88rising & BIBI
Everybody Wants to Rule the World - Tears for Fears
Smoke Signals - Dabin
Episode 7
Smoke Signals - Dabin
Dumb Dumb - Jeon Somi
Icy - Itzy
Dazed & Confused - Glen Check
Episode 8
Stay This Way - fromis_9
Sins - Glen Check
Rainbow Freestyle - Juju B Goode
Retrologue 2020 (feat Yun Hee Won) - Edge of Silence
Episode 9
Comes & Goes - La Felix
I'm A Winner - Carolyn Jordan and Craig Hardy
Alone - Miso
Y DON'T U (feat Clams Casino & Take A Daytrip) - Park Hye Jin
Episode 10
About Love - MARINA
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
XO Kitty is available to stream now on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
Take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage, or find out what else is on with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.