To All the Boys spin-off XO, Kitty has arrived and with it, a soundtrack that features a number of K-pop heavyweights, such as BTS, Blackpink and 5 Alarm, as well as artists from Canada, Norway, Wales and more.

Read on for the full XO, Kitty tracklist.

XO, Kitty soundtrack

Episode 1

Nobody - Anna of the North

Spinning- GRAE

HOT - Seventeen

Telepathy - BTS

BAAM - Momoland

Pink Venom - Blackpink

What You Waiting For - Jeon Somi

Make Me Live (Live) - Djmike

Darl+ing - Seventeen

Episode 2

You Never Know - Blackpink

Tonight - 5 Alarm

Soft Spot - Claud

XOXO - Jeon Somi

You & Me - Kilder

Boom Boom Boom - 5 Alarm

Episode 3

The Chase - Emmit Fenn

Everybody Wants to Rule the World - Tears for Fears

Deeper Than the Dark - Love X Stereo

Episode 4

Venom - Stray Kids

Maniac - Stray Kids

Don’t Freak - The Aces

I Can’t Stop Me - Twice

Episode 5

Best Shot - Wonho

HANN (Alone in Winter) - (G)I-DLE

Episode 6

cocoa - Sweet the Kid

B[oo]m-Boxx - Itzy

Walk in Like a Boss - Skrxlla

The Weekend - 88rising & BIBI

Smoke Signals - Dabin

Episode 7

Dumb Dumb - Jeon Somi

Icy - Itzy

Dazed & Confused - Glen Check

Episode 8

Stay This Way - fromis_9

Sins - Glen Check

Rainbow Freestyle - Juju B Goode

Retrologue 2020 (feat Yun Hee Won) - Edge of Silence

Episode 9

Comes & Goes - La Felix

I'm A Winner - Carolyn Jordan and Craig Hardy

Alone - Miso

Y DON'T U (feat Clams Casino & Take A Daytrip) - Park Hye Jin

Episode 10

About Love - MARINA

