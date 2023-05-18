Read on for the full XO, Kitty tracklist.

To All the Boys spin-off XO, Kitty has arrived and with it, a soundtrack that features a number of K-pop heavyweights, such as BTS, Blackpink and 5 Alarm, as well as artists from Canada, Norway, Wales and more.

XO, Kitty soundtrack

Episode 1

Netflix Netflix

Nobody - Anna of the North

Spinning- GRAE

HOT - Seventeen

Telepathy - BTS

BAAM - Momoland

Pink Venom - Blackpink

What You Waiting For - Jeon Somi

Make Me Live (Live) - Djmike

Darl+ing - Seventeen

Episode 2

Netflix

You Never Know - Blackpink

Tonight - 5 Alarm

Soft Spot - Claud

XOXO - Jeon Somi

You & Me - Kilder

Boom Boom Boom - 5 Alarm

Episode 3

Netflix

The Chase - Emmit Fenn

Everybody Wants to Rule the World - Tears for Fears

Deeper Than the Dark - Love X Stereo

Episode 4

Park Young-Sol/Netflix

Venom - Stray Kids

Maniac - Stray Kids

Don’t Freak - The Aces

I Can’t Stop Me - Twice

Episode 5

Park Young-Sol/Netflix

Best Shot - Wonho

Everybody Wants to Rule the World - Tears for Fears

HANN (Alone in Winter) - (G)I-DLE

Episode 6

Park Young-Sol/Netflix

cocoa - Sweet the Kid

B[oo]m-Boxx - Itzy

Walk in Like a Boss - Skrxlla

The Weekend - 88rising & BIBI

Everybody Wants to Rule the World - Tears for Fears

Smoke Signals - Dabin

Episode 7

Netflix

Smoke Signals - Dabin

Dumb Dumb - Jeon Somi

Icy - Itzy

Dazed & Confused - Glen Check

Episode 8

Park Young-Sol/Netflix Park Young-Sol/Netflix

Stay This Way - fromis_9

Sins - Glen Check

Rainbow Freestyle - Juju B Goode

Retrologue 2020 (feat Yun Hee Won) - Edge of Silence

Episode 9

Netflix

Comes & Goes - La Felix

I'm A Winner - Carolyn Jordan and Craig Hardy

Alone - Miso

Y DON'T U (feat Clams Casino & Take A Daytrip) - Park Hye Jin

Episode 10

Park Young-Sol/Netflix Park Young-Sol/Netflix

About Love - MARINA

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

XO Kitty is available to stream now on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage, or find out what else is on with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.