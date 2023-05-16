XO, Kitty comes to Netflix this week and follows the story of teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey, who thinks she knows everything there is to know about love until she soon realises that the course of true love never did run smooth.

To All the Boys I've Loved Before fans, listen up because a new spin-off series is landing on our screens and is set to be a welcome expansion of the romance-filled universe.

Reprising her role from the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before film franchise, Anna Cathcart returns as Kitty for this young adult romantic comedy series, which has also been shot in Seoul, South Korea. But who else stars in it and when does it land on the streamer?

Read on for everything you need to know about XO, Kitty.

The new series will be available to stream on Netflix on Thursday 18th May 2023.

The show consists of 10 half-hour episodes, so if you're looking for the perfect romcom binge-watch, look no further.

XO, Kitty cast

Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey and Choi Min-young as Dae in XO, Kitty. Park Young-Sol/Netflix

The cast of XO, Kitty is of course led by Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey, who many fans know as Lara Jean's younger sister in the films. It's a role Cathcart has held since the first film in the franchise debuted in 2018 and this time round, she gets a series of her own.

The full cast of XO, Kitty is as follows.

Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey

Choi Min-young as Dae-heon Kim

Minyeong Choi as Dae

Gia Kim as Yuri

Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho

Anthony Keyvan as Q

Peter Thurnwald as Alex

Yunjin Kim as Jina

Sarayu Blue as Trina

John Corbett as Dan Covey

Michael K Lee as Professor Lee

Jocelyn Shelfo as Madison

Regan Aliyah as Juliana

What is XO, Kitty about?

Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey in episode 102 of XO, Kitty. Park Young-Sol/Netflix

In a similar vein to the film franchise it's based on, XO, Kitty is set to be a touching (and comedic) look at young love and will be based in Korea, where Kitty moves to in order to be with her boyfriend. But although Kitty may be the perfect matchmaker for others, how will she fare when it comes to her own love life?

As we can see in the trailer, Kitty gets more than she bargains for when she makes the long trip to Korea in order to attend the same school as her boyfriend. When she gets there, she's devastated to learn Dae actually has a girlfriend already and isn't exactly treated well by her new peers, who keep making comments to her about returning to America. Will she stick it out and will it be worth it?

As per the synopsis: "Teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey thinks she knows everything there is to know about love. But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she'll soon realise that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line."

The new spin-off series comes from Awesomeness Studios and ACE Entertainment, and is inspired by the popular To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before film franchise and New York Times bestselling book series by Jenny Han.

Is there a trailer for XO, Kitty?

There most certainly is. In it, we see how Kitty is excited over her big move to Korea, which is propelled forward by the fact that she's been accepted into the same school that her boyfriend Dae goes to.

But when she surprises him in Seoul with the idea that they'll be leading a new life together, she gets the ultimate shock to learn that he has a girlfriend there already and Kitty isn't exactly welcomed with open arms.

Although her trip started off being centred around a boy, Kitty is intent on making this the adventure of a lifetime but will Dae regret his decision? And will Kitty get the happy ever after she was hoping for?

Watch the trailer below.

