He said: "I don't just have a phobia, it's like a missing link when it comes to snakes. I am terrified of snakes, really, really terrified. There's something genetically wrong with me when it comes to snakes."

Goggins, who plays the mysterious Rick in the White Lotus season 3 cast, revealed that although the snakes represented his character and the metaphorical release of pain that he so desires, it meant "nothing" to Goggins on the day, who had to face his deep-seated fears.

The snake handler may have been right off-camera but Goggins revealed that when holding the snake for the first time, he started crying uncontrollably.

To make matters worse, Goggins was then bitten by a snake when trying to take it out of its cage during filming on the hysterical scene.

Afterwards, Goggins said that he actually felt fine, assuming that the snake in question was non-venomous but it was the day after that he received a call from a producer on the show telling him to go to hospital.

Thankfully, he just had to go in for a tetanus shot and all was well but the episode certainly saw Goggins conquer his fears.

The third episode of season 3 saw a marijuana-induced Rick go on a snake tour experience with girlfriend Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) but there, he starts freeing the animals in a frenzy, not thinking of the consequences.

The season thus far has been steadily building up the tension, introducing us to a new batch of hotel guests, their interpersonal problems and of course, laying the groundwork for the finale, where we're set to find out more about the gunfire that opened up the season.

Of course, the season has also brought about a surprise character return with Greg (now going by Gary), played by Jon Gries, making a reappearance after the death of ex-wife Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) in season 2.

Reacting to Greg's return in the new season, Coolidge told Forbes: "Mike White, he wants us to have it all, I think. I can’t wait. As you know, Jon Gries has shown up. I hope he gets it! I hope they do something terrible to him."

The White Lotus season 3 continues on Sky Atlantic and NOW on Monday 3rd March 2025.

