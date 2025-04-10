Upon the return of their phones on the boat ride to mainland Thailand, the shocking realisation dawns on them, but The White Lotus season 3's final credits roll before we get to witness the fallout.

Previously, only youngest son Lochlan (Sam Nivola) had said he believed he could live contently without wealth, with mother Victoria (Parker Posey) going viral with her comments about the importance of their privilege and status.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Sarah Catherine Hook – who plays daughter Piper Ratliff – predicted that each of the Ratliffs would "spiral out" upon learning of their new normal, but at least one member would land on their feet.

"I would think Victoria immediately divorces Tim and finds a new rich hubby," she said. "I do think Piper is still a daddy's girl, so I think she'll judge him very quickly for his crimes, but then she'll go visit him in prison, I would imagine. That's my prediction."

That said, Hook prefaced her own theories by saying that they may not necessarily align with what creator Mike White imagines – and that she'd "love to hear his take" on what comes next for the Ratliffs.

Her own character, Piper, suffered an unsettling epiphany prior to boarding the boat home, as it became apparent she wasn't cut out for the simple life of a Buddhist monk that she had once imagined adopting.

Despite her mother's best efforts to draw Piper back to a life of unashamed opulence and commercialism, she remains optimistic that Piper will avoid resorting to her family's worst habits.

"I think that she is very passionate about Buddhism and spirituality," continued Hook. "And I actually think, at least from where I built her, that she had a spiritual experience that has made her even more interested in the religion – and religion in general.

She added: "I don't think it's completely gone. She's very knowledgeable and she’s still very passionate about it, which is why she's crying so hard about it, too... But [she is] recognising that [she does] like to be comfortable and [she’s] more like her mother than she thought she was."

The White Lotus season 3 is available on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

