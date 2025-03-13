The full-frontal nude scene was one of the most talked-about moments in that chapter – and the season as a whole, so far – prompting horrified reactions from Tim's youngest children Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook) and Lochlan (Sam Nivola).

Predictably, speculation ensued over whether the scene was all natural, or if a prosthetic had been implemented (as was the case for a season 2 scene featuring Theo James).

Now, we have our answer: Jason Isaacs's penis in The White Lotus season 3 was a prosthetic.

The word comes directly from co-stars Hook and Nivola, who spoke to TV Insider about the scene in a recent interview, revealing that Isaacs "took pride in the prosthetic".

"I kinda forgot about that. There's so much that happens... and I blacked out," joked Hook.

"But that wasn’t his real penis," interjected Nivola.

Hook concurred: "It was a prosthetic... It was really funny, and he was very excited to do it. I think he took pride in the prosthetic. He gave that guy a nice shot.”

Nivola recalled that Isaacs arrived on set that morning and said eagerly: "It's my fake dick scene today!"

In another interview, Isaacs himself addressed the shocking moment, suggesting that The White Lotus creator Mike White is attempting to "right the balance" of screen nudity, which has historically been skewed against women.

"He’s trying to right the balance of how many naked women I've seen growing up on every television show and film," he said (via Decider). "Nudity is the thing. He uses it sometimes for comedy, sometimes for sex, sometimes for manipulation.

"It's a good TV moment."

